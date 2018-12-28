Turkey Terrine with a Spiced Cranberry Relish

Turkey Terrine. Photo by Louis Pieterse

For our first festive newsletter I deboned a turkey crown to stuff and roast it. The rest of the bird was dissected into wing, thigh and leg joints and put into a large pot, carcass and all. To this I added carrots, leeks, celery, a head of garlic, a few peppercorns, a scattering of juniper berries, and star anise, filled the pot with cold water, brought it to a boil to let it simmer for 3 or 4 hours. The resultant meat was super fine and full of flavour. I picked off all the meat and set it aside, discarded all the bones and skin, and strained the cooking liquid into a second pot to reduce it by about two-thirds. This is the point at which we can start turning the picked-off turkey meat into a terrine to eat at New Year. The meat can be frozen in the meantime and thawed to make the terrine a day or two ahead of it being needed.

Ingredients

Meat of the legs, thighs and wings of 1 turkey, prepared as above

500ml turkey stock (use the cooking broth)

A handful of whole raw almonds

A handful of sultanas

20g powdered gelatine or 4 gelatine leaves

Toast the almonds lightly in a dry pan. Grease a terrine dish or suitable loaf tin. Dice the turkey meat and put it into a bowl. Add the sultanas and almonds. Season to taste with salt and pepper and stir. Pack it loosely into the terrine, not tightly, so that the stock can flow through. Dissolve gelatine according to packet instructions and stir into the cooking stock. Pour into the terrine to fill. Refrigerate for 4 hours or more to set. Serve it with a cranberry relish:

Spiced Cranberry Relish

100g dried cranberries

100ml cold water

100ml sugar

2 Tbs vinegar

1 cinnamon stick

4 cloves

1 star anise

1 bay leaf

Combine water and sugar in a pot and cook, stirring, until dissolved. Add all other ingredients. Bring to a simmer and cook on a gentle heat until the liquid has reduced to a sticky syrup and the cranberries are soft. Cool and serve with the turkey terrine. DM

