Turkey Terrine with a Spiced Cranberry Relish

Ingredients
Meat of the legs, thighs and wings of 1 turkey, prepared as above
500ml turkey stock (use the cooking broth)
A handful of whole raw almonds
A handful of sultanas
20g powdered gelatine or 4 gelatine leaves
Toast the almonds lightly in a dry pan. Grease a terrine dish or suitable loaf tin. Dice the turkey meat and put it into a bowl. Add the sultanas and almonds. Season to taste with salt and pepper and stir. Pack it loosely into the terrine, not tightly, so that the stock can flow through. Dissolve gelatine according to packet instructions and stir into the cooking stock. Pour into the terrine to fill. Refrigerate for 4 hours or more to set. Serve it with a cranberry relish:
Spiced Cranberry Relish
100g dried cranberries
100ml cold water
100ml sugar
2 Tbs vinegar
1 cinnamon stick
4 cloves
1 star anise
1 bay leaf
Combine water and sugar in a pot and cook, stirring, until dissolved. Add all other ingredients. Bring to a simmer and cook on a gentle heat until the liquid has reduced to a sticky syrup and the cranberries are soft. Cool and serve with the turkey terrine. DM
Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month
An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.
Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.
You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.
So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.
It is illegal in China to seductively eat a banana on a live stream.