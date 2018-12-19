CHRISTMAS RECIPE

Roast Turkey Crown with Almond, Bacon & Tennessee Honey Stuffing

By Tony Jackman 19 December 2018

I bought a whole turkey and dissected it. If frozen, defrost in the refrigerator for four days. The crown should be intact, i.e. the two breasts joined by the skin.

 

Debone the turkey breast in one piece. Here’s a video to show you how.

Make a stuffing:

1 large onion, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves
2 celery sticks, sliced thinly
2 or 3 slices of day-old bread, crumbled
1 pack streaky or back bacon, diced
100g raw almonds, whole
50ml port, muscadel or similar fortified wine.
50ml liqueur (I used Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey for its spicy joy)
1 egg, beaten

Simmer onion, celery and garlic till soft. Add bacon and cook through, stirring. Add breadcrumbs almonds and liqueur, and cook, stirring, to combine. Cool to room temperature. Beat the egg and stir it in well.

Season the inside of the double breast with salt and pepper. Pack the cavity with stuffing but don’t overfill it. (If there’s a lot of stuffing left over, pack it into a greased loaf tin and bake it.) Fold the breasts over towards one another and tie in several places with kitchen string. Trim the strands. Roast in a preheated 180 °C oven for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Turn oven off, remove turkey to a different dish and return to the turned-off oven. Leave the door ajar to let it rest for 15 minutes. Deglaze the turkey pan with red wine, on the hob, stirring with a wooden spoon. Pour in 50ml of the same liqueur you used for the stuffing, and 100ml chicken or turkey stock. Simmer, stirring, till it’s reduced to a delicious jus. Season lightly with salt and pepper to taste and cook for a few minutes more. Serve the turkey immediately, passing the sauce in a gravy boat. DM

