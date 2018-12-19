I bought a whole turkey and dissected it. If frozen, defrost in the refrigerator for four days. The crown should be intact, i.e. the two breasts joined by the skin.

Debone the turkey breast in one piece. Here’s a video to show you how.

Make a stuffing:

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves

2 celery sticks, sliced thinly

2 or 3 slices of day-old bread, crumbled

1 pack streaky or back bacon, diced

100g raw almonds, whole

50ml port, muscadel or similar fortified wine.

50ml liqueur (I used Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey for its spicy joy)

1 egg, beaten

Simmer onion, celery and garlic till soft. Add bacon and cook through, stirring. Add breadcrumbs almonds and liqueur, and cook, stirring, to combine. Cool to room temperature. Beat the egg and stir it in well.

Season the inside of the double breast with salt and pepper. Pack the cavity with stuffing but don’t overfill it. (If there’s a lot of stuffing left over, pack it into a greased loaf tin and bake it.) Fold the breasts over towards one another and tie in several places with kitchen string. Trim the strands. Roast in a preheated 180 °C oven for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Turn oven off, remove turkey to a different dish and return to the turned-off oven. Leave the door ajar to let it rest for 15 minutes. Deglaze the turkey pan with red wine, on the hob, stirring with a wooden spoon. Pour in 50ml of the same liqueur you used for the stuffing, and 100ml chicken or turkey stock. Simmer, stirring, till it’s reduced to a delicious jus. Season lightly with salt and pepper to taste and cook for a few minutes more. Serve the turkey immediately, passing the sauce in a gravy boat. DM

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.