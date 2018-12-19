Ridiculously Lavish Trifle

Photo: Louis Pieterse

The DM food nuts went utterly, well, nuts on this.

First, macerate halved strawberries overnight in a liqueur of your choice. Quantity also of your choice but we went a bit wild.

At the bottom: a crumbled bought Christmas cake topped by a layer of bought marzipan. The liquor we chose was Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey liqueur, but use what you have to hand. We’d recommend Grand Marnier, Cointreau, Drambuie or Triple Sec. Or opt for sherry or port, or whiskey or brandy if you want something less sweet. (Quantity? You be the judge.)

On top of the marzipan, pour a jelly that has cooled to room temperature but not yet started to set. I made jelly from a homemade syrup infused with fresh halved strawberries:

Bring 2 Cups water and 1 Cup sugar to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar… Add 12 or so halved ripe strawberries and simmer for about 10 minutes on low. Cool until medium warm and stir in gelatine that has softened in 2 Tbs water, simmering and stirring until dissolved. I used 2 sachets of powdered gelatine, or use two leaves. Leave to cool and pour over the marzipan layer. Refrigerate to set.

When fully set, add a layer of the macerated strawberries. Refrigerate.

Next, we made a generous layer of bavarois, essentially a set Creme Anglaise. You can swop this for a layer of homemade or bought custard, no sweat, but if you want to go the whole hog, try this recipe. Once made and cooled but still runny (don’t let it set), pour it over the strawberry layer and refrigerate for 3 or 4 hours to set.

Now make chocolate mousse for your top layer, according to this recipe, but ignore the instructions for serving. Ladle on top of the (very) set bavarois or custard.

We decorated with green marzipan leaves, raspberries and strawberries. To make marzipan leaves, shape a fistful of bought marzipan into a little bowl and add a few drops of green colouring essence. Carefully work it with your hand, squeezing in your palm, until the colour runs even throughout. Roll out thinly and use a sharp knife to cut into leaf shapes. Refrigerate until needed.

We made 5 leaves and place them in a circle in the centre of the trifle, surrounding a little pie of fresh raspberries. Halved strawberries decorate the circumference. Dust with icing sugar and voila!

Just don’t get carries away. Our quadruple quantities (we’d bought this really big bowl, see) could have fed much of the Karoo.

Oh, one more thing: keep a little of the marzipan aside to make something for New Year – watch this space a week from now. DM

