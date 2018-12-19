CHRISTMAS RECIPE

Balsamic-Demerara Glazed Gammon

By Daily Maverick 19 December 2018

This gammon recipe keeps things simple and delicious. No trimmings awkwardly stuck with toothpicks, just a glaze that is made in seconds and packed on the scored skin.

Take note of the gammon’s weight (on the label), or weigh it. In a deep pot, cover gammon with cold water. Add 1 whole onion studded with cloves which are in turn stuck through bay leaves. Roughly chop 2 or 3 carrots, 2 leeks, 3 celery sticks, and add, along with 6 to 8 peppercorns, 6 juniper berries, but no salt. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer, for 20 minutes per 500g, plus 15 minutes. Turn off the heat and let it cool in the stock. Drain and set aside.

Remove the outer rind and score the thinner layer of fat neatly into diamonds. Push a clove into the middle of each diamond. To ½ cup demerara sugar, add enough balsamic vinegar to make a viscose paste, stirring to combine. Pack onto the scored skin, and bake in a 160 °C oven for 15 minutes or until the glaze has set. Overcooking risks burning the glaze. DM

Gallery

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

2018 South African Person of The Year

President Cyril Ramaphosa (and his team) – What a Difference 179 Votes Make

By Branko Brkic

ZAPIRO

Festive Party Gifts

Zapiro
7 hours ago

2018 International Person(s) of the Year, runners up

The Women Moving the Needle

Rebecca Davis
15 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Trump knew hush-money payments were wrong: ex-lawyer Cohen

AFP 14 DEC

Newsdeck

EU Leaders Just Aren’t Sure They Can Trust Theresa May Anymore

Bloomberg 14 DEC

Newsdeck

Another video streaming service launches in SA and it’s perfect for fans of British telly

News24 14 DEC

Newsdeck

A MasterChef Picks the Best Mince Pie Found in Britain This Year

Bloomberg 14 DEC

2018 South Africa's Sports Team of the Year

Banyana Banyana – going from strength to strength
Antoinette Muller 15 hours ago
3 mins

"Whatever the cost of our libraries the price is cheap compared to that of an ignorant nation." ~ Walter Cronkite

EU/Africa Summit in Vienna, Austria

Talk about digital economy hijacked by migration debate

Carien Du Plessis 16 hours ago
5 mins

Op-Ed

Cybercrimes Bill defanged, but our privacy rights are still not secured

Murray Hunter and Alison Tilley
16 hours ago
4 mins

Op-Ed

CemAir vs the ‘Commission Against Aviation’

Guy Leitch
16 hours ago
5 mins

Op-Ed

ICC, the premier institution for the protection of human rights

John Dugard
15 hours ago
5 mins

Power Futures

A sustainable energy transition that works for all?

Lauren Hermanus & Catrina Godinho
16 hours ago
4 mins