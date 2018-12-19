Balsamic-Demerara Glazed Gammon

This gammon recipe keeps things simple and delicious. No trimmings awkwardly stuck with toothpicks, just a glaze that is made in seconds and packed on the scored skin.

Take note of the gammon’s weight (on the label), or weigh it. In a deep pot, cover gammon with cold water. Add 1 whole onion studded with cloves which are in turn stuck through bay leaves. Roughly chop 2 or 3 carrots, 2 leeks, 3 celery sticks, and add, along with 6 to 8 peppercorns, 6 juniper berries, but no salt. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer, for 20 minutes per 500g, plus 15 minutes. Turn off the heat and let it cool in the stock. Drain and set aside.

Remove the outer rind and score the thinner layer of fat neatly into diamonds. Push a clove into the middle of each diamond. To ½ cup demerara sugar, add enough balsamic vinegar to make a viscose paste, stirring to combine. Pack onto the scored skin, and bake in a 160 °C oven for 15 minutes or until the glaze has set. Overcooking risks burning the glaze. DM

