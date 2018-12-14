Newsdeck

Another video streaming service launches in SA and it’s perfect for fans of British telly

By News24 14 December 2018

Cape Town – Another global video streaming service, Acorn TV, has launched in South Africa offering users British and international television series.

Acorn TV, priced in dollar at $4.99 (R71.51) per month, is done from North America and has now expanded to become available in South Africa.

It also expanded into a further 29 countries including Australia, New Zealand, India, as well as the Caribbean (Bahamas, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Grenada, St. Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent, Dominica, Antigua, Barbuda, Belize), Scandinavian countries (Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland) and South American countries  (Venezuela, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Guyana).

The subscription video-on-demand service (SVOD) at www.acorn.tv joins the crowded field of existing video streamers available in South Africa, including Netflix South Africa, Naspers’ Showmax run by MultiChoice, Amazon Prime Video, TV2GO and Cell C black.

The streaming service that launched in 2011 in America and Canada, will also be competition for linear British TV channels available in South Africa like BBC First and BBC Brit from BBC Studios Africa supplied to MultiChoice’s DStv satellite pay-TV platform, as well as ITV’s ITV Choice channel also running on DStv.

Acorn TV is run by RLJ Entertainment, owned by AMC Networks. Besides the website, Acorn TV is available as an Acorn TV app on Apple TV, Android, iPhone, iPad and Roku streaming players.

“Acorn TV is doing phenomenally well in North America, so we’re thrilled to continue to take the Acorn TV experience globally with 30 new countries,” says Matthew Graham, the senior vice-president and general manager for RLJ Entertainment.

“We are excited for global fans of British and international drama and mystery to discover the wonders of Acorn TV with addictive series featuring stellar acting, beautiful settings, and gripping storylines.”

Acorn TV says it’s adding new programmes weekly and has “a wide assortment of first-rate British and international television”.

This includes the first 7 seasons of the British dramedy Doc Martin with season eight added on 17 December, the Irish detective drama Jack Taylor wstarring Iain Glen, Benedict Cumberbatch in the British drama The Last Enemy , Daniel Craig in the wartime drama Sword of Honour and the complete series of the original Poldark.

Also on the Acorn TV carousel are the Australian cop drama East West 101 , the British period drama The Bletchley Circle , Lynda La Plante’s The Commander and Above Suspicion , the miniseries The Secret Agent , the drama, Traffik , and documentaries like Britain’s Bloodiest Crown and Britain’s Bloodiest Dynasty . DM

Gallery

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

MSHOLOZI’S LEGAL WOES

Litigious Zuma liable for R16m in fees

By Greg Nicolson

Books: The Interview

Former poacher reveals uncomfortable truths about stealing from nature to survive

Suné Payne
2 mins ago
5 mins

Merchants of Disinformation (Part 2)

How the EFF dominates the disinformation market

Ferial Haffajee
12 DEC
7 mins

Newsdeck

Another video streaming service launches in SA and it’s perfect for fans of British telly

News24 1 min ago

Newsdeck

A MasterChef Picks the Best Mince Pie Found in Britain This Year

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Strasbourg Christmas market gunman shot dead by French police

AFP 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Virgin Galactic reaches space for first time

AFP 15 hours ago

THE YEAR THAT WAS

Reading Season: Daily Maverick’s picks for books of the year
Rebecca Davis 1 hour ago
13 mins

Tigers cannot purr.

LGBTI+ Rights

Zeitz MOCAA weaves local lives into the global fabric of the Amsterdam Rainbow Dress

Christi Nortier 28 mins ago
8 mins

Op-Ed

Mantashe appeal: We’ll fight you all the way, vows Xolobeni community

Shenilla Mohamed
13 hours ago
4 mins

DEVELOPING THE CAPE FLATS

Manenberg set to transform from ‘concentration camp’ – but not everyone is happy

Suné Payne
13 hours ago
6 mins

ANALYSIS

The political winds of change swirling within the ANC reach gale-force ahead of the 2019 elections

Stephen Grootes
13 DEC
5 mins

MOTORING

Mercedes-Benz A250 Sport: A class act

Deon Schoeman
13 hours ago
8 mins