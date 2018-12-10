Newsdeck

Real Crazy Rich Asian Wedding Is Said to Cost $100 Million

By Bloomberg 10 December 2018
Caption
epa07118568 Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani attends the inauguration of India Mobile Congress 2018 in New Delhi, India, 25 October 2018. Indian Mobile Congress runs from 25 September to 27 October. The gathering brings together global stakeholders on mobility and technology and the conference is expected to discuss the current and future mobile industry. EPA-EFE/RAJA T GUPTA

India is preparing for what could be one of the world’s most expensive weddings ever, a spectacle that could even put the fictional nuptials in " Crazy Rich Asians" to shame.

On Dec. 12, Asia’s richest man — oil-and-telecom tycoon Mukesh Ambani — is scheduled to give away his daughter Isha to billionaire Ajay Piramal’s son, Anand. The week-long extravaganza is estimated to cost about $100 million, according to people familiar with the planning. To put the figure in perspective, Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding 37 years ago reportedly cost $110 million in today’s dollars.

Invitees to the pre-wedding festivities, in the central Indian lake city of Udaipur, range from international celebrities such as Beyonce to politicians like Hillary Clinton and business tycoons including Henry Kravis, according to people familiar with the matter. The guest list is so long that the Ambanis and Piramals have taken over at least five five-star hotels nearby, and a war room has been set up in Mumbai to manage logistics, they said. According to local media reports, more than 100 chartered flights will fly guests to and from Udaipur’s Maharana Pratap Airport.

As gratitude to the city of Udaipur, the Ambanis donated enough food to feed 5,100 people three meals a day for four days, and set up a bazaar to showcase 108 traditional Indian paintings, pottery and other art from local artisans, according to a statement from a family representative.

The main ceremony will be held at the patriarch’s home, the 27-story Antilia palace in Mumbai, and post-wedding events will be held in the city.

For the chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd., who overtook Jack Ma this year as Asia’s wealthiest man, Isha will be the first of his children to wed. After the festivities, the newlyweds are poised to move in to their $64-million diamond-themed mansion at the Gulita building in Mumbai, according to one of the people.

A Reliance representative didn’t respond to an emailed query, while a spokesperson for Piramal Enterprises Ltd. declined to comment. DM

Gallery

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

ANALYSIS

NPA’s To-Do-List signals testing times ahead for Shamila Batohi

By Stephen Grootes

OP-ED

Alex Boraine, a prince of peace

Tony Heard
2 hours ago
5 mins

OP-ED

Figuring out Ramaphosa’s action plan amid the political threat that he faces

Raymond Suttner
40 mins ago
8 mins

Newsdeck

Macron Seeks to Quell French Protests With Tax Cuts for Workers

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Real Crazy Rich Asian Wedding Is Said to Cost $100 Million

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

May Said to Pull Parliament Vote on Her Deal: Brexit Update

Bloomberg 12 hours ago

Newsdeck

Russia denies involved in France’s ‘Yellow vest’ protests

AFP 12 hours ago

The Interview

Naledi Pandor: ‘Work has to go on, the nation has to continue to exist’
Carien Du Plessis 2 hours ago
4 mins

Identical twins can be distinguished by their fingerprints.

Right of Reply

‘I have not done anything wrong, I have not acted as a political influencer’

Geoff Makhubo 1 hour ago
8 mins

Scorpio

Along with the R16.1m in illicit payments, VBS approved Brian Shivambu’s R1.46m home loan, with a little help from uBhuti ka Brian

Pauli Van Wyk
09 DEC
9 mins

OPINIONISTA

How the DA’s curious attitude to land perpetuates apartheid exclusion

Brett Herron
54 mins ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Nedbank repeatedly breaks antiterrorism laws in Mozambique, but who calls it out?

Ilham Rawoot
55 mins ago
5 mins

Life Esidimeni

Protests suggest the Esidimeni debacle will dog ANC on the 2019 Elections stump

Greg Nicolson
1 hour ago
4 mins