Newsdeck

South Africa Energy Minister Fires Nuclear Corporation’s Board

By Bloomberg 7 December 2018
Caption
Jeff Radebe Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

South African Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has dissolved the board of the Nuclear Energy Corporation, suspended the chief executive officer and appointed Rob Adam as chairman and Don Robertson as interim CEO, his department said.

“On a number of occasions, the NECSA Board failed to execute its statutory mandate in a satisfactory and prudent manner,” Radebe said in an emailed statement Friday. The energy department met with NECSA “over various serious challenges encountered that impacted their capacity as they executed their statutory mandate,” he said.

The department requested the NECSA board members to give compelling reasons as to why they should not be relieved from their positions. Following the receipt of the representations, the department was “still not convinced that the board would be able to resolve the challenges at NECSA, hence we decided to relieve the entire board membership of its duties,” he said.

NECSA’s CEO Phumzile Tshelane has been placed on precautionary suspension and an investigation will be initiated to ascertain “the extent of the alleged irregularities.” The new board includes Ramatsemela Masango, Aadil Patel, Bishen Singh, Pulane Kingston, Matlhodi Ngwenya, Jabulani Ndlovu and Pulane Elsie Molokwane. DM

Gallery

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

Scorpio: Gupta Inc profiles

Ronica Ragavan: ‘A devotee, glorified secretary and Madam Fix-It’

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Zulman Inquiry

Sascoc report finds sporting body dysfunctional, recommends sweeping changes

Greg Nicolson
2 hours ago
4 mins

Tribute

Johnny Clegg Education Fund and lasting legacy launched – and a spectacular anthem

Marianne Thamm
19 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

More than half of global population now online: UN

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

South Africa Energy Minister Fires Nuclear Corporation’s Board

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

South Africa Probes Seven Accounts for Steinhoff Insider Trading

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

North West premier shakes up provincial cabinet

News24 3 hours ago

Parliamentary Notebook

Land, state capture, minimum wage – key highlights of a busy 2018 for MPs that draws to close
Marianne Merten 2 hours ago
6 mins

Stephen Hawking held a party for time travellers. He sent the invitation out the day after. Nobody attended.

Newsflash

Gauteng Hawks head, Prince Mokotedi ‘redeployed’ to head office

Marianne Thamm 3 hours ago
2 mins

PARLIAMENT

Scopa demands answers on Steinhoff, VBS and PIC’s other troubled investments

Marianne Merten
16 hours ago
4 mins

Iss today

Should Africa consider the Al Capone option?

ISS Today
2 hours ago
5 mins

TAC at 20

Treatment Action Campaign celebrates two decades of fighting against the odds — and winning

Ufrieda Ho
16 hours ago
6 mins

ZAPIRO

Welcome to NPA

Zapiro
19 hours ago