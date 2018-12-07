South African Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has dissolved the board of the Nuclear Energy Corporation, suspended the chief executive officer and appointed Rob Adam as chairman and Don Robertson as interim CEO, his department said.

“On a number of occasions, the NECSA Board failed to execute its statutory mandate in a satisfactory and prudent manner,” Radebe said in an emailed statement Friday. The energy department met with NECSA “over various serious challenges encountered that impacted their capacity as they executed their statutory mandate,” he said.

The department requested the NECSA board members to give compelling reasons as to why they should not be relieved from their positions. Following the receipt of the representations, the department was “still not convinced that the board would be able to resolve the challenges at NECSA, hence we decided to relieve the entire board membership of its duties,” he said.

NECSA’s CEO Phumzile Tshelane has been placed on precautionary suspension and an investigation will be initiated to ascertain “the extent of the alleged irregularities.” The new board includes Ramatsemela Masango, Aadil Patel, Bishen Singh, Pulane Kingston, Matlhodi Ngwenya, Jabulani Ndlovu and Pulane Elsie Molokwane. DM

