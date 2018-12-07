Newsdeck

More than half of global population now online: UN

By AFP 7 December 2018
Caption
Photo by Ludovic Toinel on Unsplash

Some 3.9 billion people are now using the Internet, meaning that for the first time more than half of the global population is online, the United Nations said Friday.

The UN agency for information and communication technologies, ITU, said that by the end of 2018 a full 51.2 percent of people around the world will be using the Internet.

“By the end of 2018, we will surpass the 50/50 milestone for Internet use,” ITU chief Houlin Zhou said in a statement.

“This represents an important step towards a more inclusive global information society,” he said, adding though that “far too many people around the world are still waiting to reap the benefits of the digital economy.”

He called for more support to “technology and business innovation so that the digital revolution leaves no one offline.”

According to ITU, the world’s richest countries have been showing slow and steady growth in Internet use, which has risen from 51.3 percent of their populations in 2005 to 80.9 percent now.

The gains have meanwhile been more dramatic in developing countries, where 45.3 percent of people are currently online, compared to just 7.7 percent 13 years ago.

Africa has experienced the strongest growth, with a more than 10-fold hike in the number of Internet users over the same period, from 2.1 percent to 24.4 percent, the ITU report showed.

The report also showed that while fixed-line telephone subscriptions continue to dwindle worldwide, to a current level of just 12.4 percent, the number of mobile-cellular telephone subscriptions is now greater than the global population.

And it found that mobile broadband subscriptions have skyrocketed from just four subscriptions per 100 inhabitants in 2007 to 69.3 today.

There are currently a full 5.3 billion active mobile broadband subscriptions worldwide, ITU found.

At the same time, the report said that nearly the entire world population, a full 96 percent, now lives within reach of a mobile cellular network, and 90 percent of people can access the Internet through a 3G or higher speed network.  DM

Gallery

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

Scorpio: Gupta Inc profiles

Ronica Ragavan: ‘A devotee, glorified secretary and Madam Fix-It’

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Zulman Inquiry

Sascoc report finds sporting body dysfunctional, recommends sweeping changes

Greg Nicolson
3 hours ago
4 mins

Tribute

Johnny Clegg Education Fund and lasting legacy launched – and a spectacular anthem

Marianne Thamm
20 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

More than half of global population now online: UN

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

South Africa Energy Minister Fires Nuclear Corporation’s Board

Bloomberg 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

South Africa Probes Seven Accounts for Steinhoff Insider Trading

Bloomberg 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

North West premier shakes up provincial cabinet

News24 4 hours ago

Parliamentary Notebook

Land, state capture, minimum wage – key highlights of a busy 2018 for MPs that draws to close
Marianne Merten 3 hours ago
6 mins

Stephen Hawking held a party for time travellers. He sent the invitation out the day after. Nobody attended.

Newsflash

Gauteng Hawks head, Prince Mokotedi ‘redeployed’ to head office

Marianne Thamm 4 hours ago
2 mins

PARLIAMENT

Scopa demands answers on Steinhoff, VBS and PIC’s other troubled investments

Marianne Merten
17 hours ago
4 mins

Iss today

Should Africa consider the Al Capone option?

ISS Today
2 hours ago
5 mins

TAC at 20

Treatment Action Campaign celebrates two decades of fighting against the odds — and winning

Ufrieda Ho
17 hours ago
6 mins

ZAPIRO

Welcome to NPA

Zapiro
19 hours ago