Newsdeck

Politics played no role in Huawei exec’s arrest: Trudeau

By AFP 6 December 2018
Caption
The Huawei Technologies Co. logo is displayed on a storage system inside an exhibition hall at the company's campus in the Longgang district of Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2014. Photographer: Brent Lewin

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that politics played no part in the arrest of a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei, who was detained on a US extradition request.

“I can assure everyone that we are a country (with) an independent judiciary,” Trudeau told a tech conference in Montreal. “And they took this decision without any political involvement or interference.”

The prime minister declined to comment further on the case, citing a court-ordered publication ban sought by Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, arrested at the request of US authorities as she was changing planes in Vancouver.

Earlier, Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan also stressed that Canadian police agencies “work independently” of the government.

“We have a good judicial process in regards to the next steps. It’ll take it’s course,” he added, dismissing concerns of a diplomat row with Beijing over the arrest.

Canada’s cyber security chief, however, said Ottawa was prepared for any possible retaliatory cyber attacks over the arrest.

“I think one of the key things is that we always have to be resilient no matter what the possible trigger could be,” Scott Jones, director of the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, told a press conference.

Jones happened to be presenting his office’s first report on cyber security threats assessment.

Meng Wanzhou is scheduled to appear in court on Friday for a bail hearing. DM

Gallery

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

Scorpio: Gupta Inc profiles

Ronica Ragavan: ‘A devotee, glorified secretary and Madam Fix-It’

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Tribute

Johnny Clegg Education Fund and lasting legacy launched – and a spectacular anthem

Marianne Thamm
4 hours ago
4 mins

PARLIAMENT

Scopa demands answers on Steinhoff, VBS and PIC’s other troubled investments

Marianne Merten
43 mins ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Politics played no role in Huawei exec’s arrest: Trudeau

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Paris shops, monuments to close as fears of protest violence mount

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

May in `Listening’ Mode in Effort to Sweeten Deal: Brexit Update

Bloomberg 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

Australia Passes Encryption Law Targeting WhatsApp, Signal

Bloomberg 11 hours ago

OP-ED

SA poised to normalise ties with Rwanda — in the interests of integrating Africa economically
Clayson Monyela 37 mins ago
2 mins

A planet named HD 189733b has some serious showers. It rains molten glass at 7000km/h

TAC at 20

Treatment Action Campaign celebrates two decades of fighting against the odds — and winning

Ufrieda Ho 45 mins ago
6 mins

ZAPIRO

Welcome to NPA

Zapiro
3 hours ago

Parliament

Land expropriation, the final push: Constitutional amendment drafting committee set up, Cabinet approves draft Expropriation Bill

Marianne Merten
51 mins ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Supreme Court of Appeal gets it spectacularly wrong in hate speech case

Pierre De Vos
23 mins ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Alex Boraine should be remembered for Idasa as much as for the TRC

Judith February
25 mins ago
6 mins