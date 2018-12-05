A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, the world’s largest shipping company, plans to cut its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050.

Maersk needs to develop carbon neutral vessels by the year 2030 to reach that goal, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. The Copenhagen-based company has invested about $1 billion in the past four years on energy efficient solutions.

“The next 5-10 years are going to be crucial,” Chief Operating Officer Soren Toft said. “We will invest significant resources for innovation and fleet technology.” DM

