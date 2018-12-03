Newsdeck

Zimbabwe Doctors Strike Over Working Conditions, Drugs Shortage

By Bloomberg 3 December 2018
Caption
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa (C) gives his inaugural speech to thousands of people who gathered at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe, 26 August 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Doctors at state-run Zimbabwean hospitals began a strike to demand better working conditions, saying inadequate pay, a shortage of drugs and a deteriorating health-care system need immediate government attention.

The work stoppage compounds an economic crisis that Zimbabwean banks have warned may spawn a hyper-inflationary spiral, similar to one the country experienced a decade ago. As a shortage of foreign-exchange leaves the government unable to import basic raw materials like food and fuel, doctors are facing an “acute shortage” of medicines and equipment, according to a statement emailed by the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors’ Association.

“Doctors are now finding it impossible to continue discharging their services in hospitals,” the association’s national committee said in the Dec. 1 statement. DM

