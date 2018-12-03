EVITA’S FREE SPEECH

Ep. 171: An #AIDSDay special (Video)

By Pieter-Dirk Uys 3 December 2018

ANC cadre Evita Bezuidenhout tries to expose fake news and highlight alternative facts with a weekly episode of EVITA’S FREE SPEECH.

Gallery

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

George HW Bush (1924 – 2018)

The 41st US President: A steady hand on foreign policy contrasted with a thousand points of light

By J Brooks Spector

Parliamentary Notebook

Expropriation without compensation set to pass next hurdle, but there’s a long road ahead

Marianne Merten
10 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

State Capture or Treason and Sabotage?

Brij Maharaj
10 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

UN, doctors hammer Australia over refugee camps

AFP 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

World Bank promises $200 bn in 2021-25 climate cash

AFP 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Macron surveys damage after Paris riots, calls for talks

AFP 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Beyonce, Jay-Z dazzle South Africa at Mandela gig

AFP 10 hours ago

Op-Ed

Writing the election 2019: On small parties and minority voices
Ismail Lagardien 10 hours ago
6 mins

A candle's flame in zero gravity is round and blue.

Harvey Tyson, 1928 – 2018

‘Unsinkable’ editor who always took his job seriously, but never himself

Kevin Ritchie 9 hours ago
8 mins

Nuclear Energy

Jeff Radebe challenges Necsa board over proper governance

Chris Yelland
10 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

Yola and the Ogas – the epitome of Nigeria’s enormous challenges and promise

Greg Mills, Saul Musker and Emily van der Merwe
9 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Herzlia row: A point of view is not propaganda

Dominique Herman
10 hours ago
5 mins

EVITA’S FREE SPEECH

Ep. 171: An #AIDSDay special (Video)

Pieter-Dirk Uys
9 hours ago
< 1 min