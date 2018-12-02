VIDEO

Deadly pit toilets and the right to a basic education

By Adam Yates 2 December 2018

A still of James and Rosina Komape from the film, 29 (1) (a).

Education infrastructure in South Africa’s rural communities is a national crisis. The poor infrastructure conditions have both hindered classroom learning and caused tragedy. Since 2014, two children have drowned in dilapidated pit toilets at their schools. This film, 29(1)(a) — named after the clause in the Constitution that states that everyone has the right to a basic education — looks at the historic causes for this crisis, the present-day impact it has on learners and possible solutions for creating change.

The crude and naked facts staring at us are that each day the parents of these children send them to schools as they are compelled to. They expose these children to danger which could lead to certain death.”

This was the comment from Nomawabo Msizi, acting Judge of the Bhisho High Court, when making her ruling on the Norms and Standards case between Equal Education and the Department of Basic Education in July 2018.

The reality of infrastructure in rural South African schools is dismal. Learners have died due to the neglected conditions of the buildings, and activists have sued the Department of Basic Education on multiple occasions for failing to do its job.

In August 2018, the Department of Basic Education appealed against Msizi’s ruling, which sought to hold the department accountable for the delivery of education infrastructure.

Four weeks ago, the appeal was rejected.

President Ramaphosa recently introduced the Sanitation Appropriate for Education Initiative to improve sanitation conditions in schools nationwide. However, questions remain about the government’s ability to implement the plan. DM

Northwestern University (US) journalism student Adam Yates was a Daily Maverick intern earlier in 2018. He acquired funding and support from The Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to complete this film project.

Gallery

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

George HW Bush (1924 – 2018)

The 41st US President: A steady hand on foreign policy contrasted with a thousand points of light

By J Brooks Spector

Parliamentary Notebook

Expropriation without compensation set to pass next hurdle, but there’s a long road ahead

Marianne Merten
7 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

State Capture or Treason and Sabotage?

Brij Maharaj
7 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

UN, doctors hammer Australia over refugee camps

AFP 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

World Bank promises $200 bn in 2021-25 climate cash

AFP 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

Macron surveys damage after Paris riots, calls for talks

AFP 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Beyonce, Jay-Z dazzle South Africa at Mandela gig

AFP 8 hours ago

Op-Ed

Writing the election 2019: On small parties and minority voices
Ismail Lagardien 7 hours ago
6 mins

A candle's flame in zero gravity is round and blue.

Harvey Tyson, 1928 – 2018

‘Unsinkable’ editor who always took his job seriously, but never himself

Kevin Ritchie 7 hours ago
8 mins

Nuclear Energy

Jeff Radebe challenges Necsa board over proper governance

Chris Yelland
7 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

Yola and the Ogas – the epitome of Nigeria’s enormous challenges and promise

Greg Mills, Saul Musker and Emily van der Merwe
7 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Herzlia row: A point of view is not propaganda

Dominique Herman
7 hours ago
5 mins

EVITA’S FREE SPEECH

Ep. 171: An #AIDSDay special (Video)

Pieter-Dirk Uys
6 hours ago
< 1 min