Street Talk

Street Talk: ‘Dis’ability (Video)

By Street Talk 30 November 2018

A group of woman take the 'dis' out of disability. They debunk the myths and show how against all odds they are able to make a meaningful contribution to society and lead a normal life.

This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a ground-breaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Street Talk

