Trump Threatens to Cancel Putin Meeting Amid Ukraine Standoff

President Donald Trump threatened to cancel a scheduled meeting with Vladimir Putin at the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires later this week, after Russia captured three Ukrainian naval vessels in the Black Sea.

“Maybe I won’t have the meeting. Maybe I won’t even have the meeting,” Trump said Tuesday in an interview with the Washington Post. “I don’t like that aggression. I don’t want that aggression at all.”

Trump said he’s awaiting a “full report” from his national security team about the incident on Sunday, when Russia seized three Ukrainian ships and detained 23 sailors. Ukraine imposed martial law in some regions after Russia’s move, a major re-escalation of hostilities that drew recriminations from the U.S. and European Union.

The Trump-Putin get-together in Argentina would be the first one-on-one meeting between the American and Russian presidents since a summit in Helsinki in July. DM

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.