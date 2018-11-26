Newsdeck

Neo-Nazi in Charlottesville car rampage trial denies murder

By AFP 26 November 2018

An American neo-Nazi denied murder at the start of his trial Monday for allegedly ramming his car into counter-protesters at a 2017 white supremacist rally that made the city of Charlottesville a byword for rising racial tensions under President Donald Trump.

by Issam AHMED

James Fields, 21, also pled not guilty to hit-and-run charges and eight counts of causing serious injury to others struck by the black Dodge Challenger he is accused of driving at the “Unite the Right” protest on August 12, 2017.

The rampage in Virginia resulted in the death of Heather Heyer, 32, and highlighted the growing audacity of the far right under Trump, whose rhetoric and policies are blamed by critics for a spike in racist and anti-Semitic violence.

The president drew broad criticism following the attack when he spoke of “blame on both sides,” and appeared to establish a moral equivalence between the white supremacists who came to the liberal university city to protest the removal of a Confederate statue, and those who opposed them.

Jury selection began Monday morning and is expected to last around two days, with the full trial expected to take up to three weeks.

The precincts of the courthouse were quiet but police had put up plastic barriers around the building, anticipating crowds later in the week, and four armed officers stood guard.

If convicted of first degree murder Fields faces 20 years to life in prison. His legal team earlier failed to shift the trial away from Charlottesville, where they argued it would be impossible to impanel an unbiased jury.

Fields has been separately charged with federal hate crimes including one offense which carries the death penalty. A trial date has not yet been set for that case, and prosecutors have not indicated whether they will seek the maximum punishment.

 

– Hitler obsessed –

 

The Unite the Right rally was organized by white nationalists Jason Kessler and Richard Spencer to protest the removal of a statue of Robert E Lee, the top general of the pro-slavery Confederacy during the 1861-1865 US Civil War.

The protest saw hundreds of neo-Nazi sympathizers, accompanied by rifle-carrying men, yelling white nationalist slogans and wielding flaming torches in scenes eerily reminiscent of racist rallies held in the US South before the Civil Rights movement of the 1950s and 60s.

On the second day of demonstrations, August 12, fighting broke out between neo-Nazi supporters and anti-fascists from a black-clad group called Antifa.

The violence culminated with Fields’ alleged attack.

According to his federal hate crimes indictment, Fields had multiple social media accounts where he expressed support for white supremacism as well as the racial policies of Adolf Hitler and the Third Reich, and advocated violence against black people and Jews.

The Toledo Blade, a local newspaper from Ohio where Fields lived, reported he enlisted in the army in August 2015, but was discharged in December “due to a failure to meet training standards.”

The specter of violence by right-wing extremists was once more in the spotlight last month when Cesar Sayoc, a Trump mega-fan, sent 15 pipe bombs to the president’s political opponents and media critics.

On October 27, Robert Bowers was accused of slaughtering 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue, shouting “All Jews must die” before opening fire with his arsenal of guns in the worst anti-Semitic attack in modern US history. DM

Gallery

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

AFP

Days of Zondo

Late-afternoon jabs unravel Mzwanele Manyi’s self-serving show

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

ANALYSIS

Politics of lawfare, 2018 – legal challenges mount in unsettled and insecure times

Stephen Grootes
20 mins ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Herzlia: Some forms of protest are simply inappropriate

Dominique Herman
16 mins ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Vegas Is Now Home to the ‘World’s Biggest’ Weed Store. Of Course It Is

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Neo-Nazi in Charlottesville car rampage trial denies murder

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Man shoots dead wife, brother in S.Africa court: police

AFP 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Ukraine Mulls Martial Law After Russia Flare-Up: Ukraine Update

Bloomberg 10 hours ago

Note from the Editor

Weak but Vicious – EFF Edition
Branko Brkic 26 NOV
6 mins

"Have no fear of perfection - you'll never reach it." ~ Salvador Dalí

OP-ED

We learnt from Vietnam in the past – so why not now?

Greg Mills and Emily van Der Merwe 24 mins ago
10 mins

OP-ED

Securing Ramaphosa’s presidency – at what cost?

Raymond Suttner
31 mins ago
9 mins

OP-ED

Copyright reform: Carrying Fire and Water in the same mouth

Brian Wafawarowa
22 mins ago
11 mins

Road to 2019

Freedom Front Plus could claim portion of DA vote among whites

Rebecca Davis
29 mins ago
5 mins

CONCOURT DECISION

Moyane’s bid to overturn Nugent inquiry into SARS governance denied

Daily Maverick Staff Writer
42 mins ago
4 mins