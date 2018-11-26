Black Coffee added to Joburg’s Global Citizen Festival line-up

Johannesburg - Global Citizen has just announced that South Africa’s own Black Coffee is a late addition to the line-up for the event which is taking place in Johannesburg on Sunday, 2 December.

The organisers have added that the prolific local producer will be collaborating with one of the major international artists on the line-up. The name of the international artist has not been announced but the collaboration will take place in the first half of the show.

ICYMI: The lineup for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 presented by the Motsepe Foundation will feature performances by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Cassper Nyovest, D’banj, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Femi Kuti, Kacey Musgraves, Pharrell Williams and Chris Martin, Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage, Usher, and Wizkid. DM

