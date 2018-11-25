STREET TALK

The redistribution of our land (Video)

By Street Talk 25 November 2018

In this last in a series of five films, 6 activists from Equal Education express their frustration in how resources are distributed in the South African economy and why the land question is so much broader than housing. They feel that the class system in South African prioritises those who contribute to the economy instead of empowering and educating the vast majority who are unable to make any progress out of poverty.

This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

 

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com .DM

Street Talk

