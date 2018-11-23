Video of the Week: Mohammad Wali Tasleem – It’s Who We Are

We're keeping it simple with this weekend's watchlist.

Not every gun-toting American veteran is a Trump-lovin’ xenophobe. Black Rifle Coffe Company’s new video series helps highlight the good that comes from soldiers in arms.

From the video’s description: “It’s Who We Are” honours the stories of its employees that make up the fabric of Black Rifle Coffee.

In this first episode we take a look at Mohammad Wali Tasleem, an Afghan commando, whose compelling journey is nothing short of amazing.

From a childhood rife with conflict in his native country, to fighting alongside U.S. Special Forces, then coming to the United States because of the dangers his family faced. Ultimately, Wali found his way back to his brothers at Black Rifle Coffee. This is his story. This is Who We Are.

Also watch: Channel Zero

Channel Zero: The No-End House, the second instalment of the acclaimed anthology series, where each season is based on a ‘creepypasta’ – a term for horror-related legends passed around the internet.

The first season followed Mike Painter’s growing obsession with the children’s television programme Candle Cove, a creepy puppet show from the 1980s with a disturbing connection to a deadly unsolved mystery from his childhood. South Africans who streamed the show on Showmax last Halloween are probably still having nightmares about the hungry Tooth Child, a shambling creature made entirely of human teeth.

The No-End House, the second season, centres on Margot (Amy Forsyth from The Path) and Jules (Aisha Dee from The Bold Type), two young friends who visit an eerie house of horrors with a series of disturbing rooms, each more frightening than the last. Upon returning home, Margot discovers that everything has changed.

The critically acclaimed series is created by Nick Antosca (Hannibal, Teen Wolf), who also executive produces alongside Max Landis (Chronicle, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency). All six episodes are directed by Emmy nominee Steven Piet (Uncle John). DM

