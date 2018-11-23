Newsdeck

‘No one is going to intimidate us’- EFF hits back at clergy and Ahmed Kathrada Foundation

By News24 23 November 2018

The EFF has lashed out at the South African Council of Churches (SACC) and Ahmed Kathrada Foundation for their reactions to comments by its leader, Julius Malema, about Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

“No one is going to intimidate us into submission from holding Gordhan accountable. Gordhan must answer all questions we gave him through Parliament. He must speak about how he was appointed as finance minister, whether he has a bank account in Canada or any of his relatives, and whether he plans to retire in Canada.”

The party accused the two organisations of distortion in their “petty” defence of Gordhan.

“The SACC deliberately misleads the people of South Africa by saying that the EFF and the [commander-in-chief], Julius Malema, are attacking the Zondo commission of inquiry.

“This is a blatant lie from men and women of the cloth. Our unequivocal disapproval of the Zondo commission being held at Tiso Blackstar, the headquarters of the Sunday Times, Business Day, Financial Mail and Sowetan, must never be reduced to an attack on the work of the commission.”

The party also pointed out that the two bodies never released any statements when it was revealed that Gordhan lied to Parliament about meeting the Guptas.

It has refused to apologise.

Unacceptable behaviour

SACC general secretary, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, said it was unacceptable that an elected public official could call a person, whether a government minister or not, a dog; especially given the connotation of such an expression in African culture.

“Moreover, such name-calling by a popular political leader could easily incite followers to violent acts. It engenders an attitude in society that says other people do not matter. That is not ubuntu. This kind of talk, accompanied by sabre-rattling and talk of war and possible bloodshed, on the eve of electioneering, is deeply concerning.”

The SACC also took issue with Malema’s trashing of the Zondo commission of inquiry as a “Mickey Mouse show”.

Inflammatory and reckless

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation’s executive director, Neeshan Balton, said Malema’s statements were “inflammatory and reckless”. He added that the racialised nature of the attack was “deeply worrying”.

“We should be questioning why the EFF chooses to cast aspersions on Gordhan’s integrity on public platforms using language that is highly inflammatory. What is the ‘loss of life’ that Malema is claiming may occur in his ‘fight’ with Gordhan? Whose life may be lost? How and why? If Malema indeed has information that points to the possibility of ‘casualties’ in this purported ‘fight’, should he not be taking the matter to the relevant authorities to avert such a scenario?” Balton asked.

Gordhan lied

But the red berets reiterated that Gordhan lied to Parliament and that it was deplorable, to say the least, that he was defended by the clergy and a struggle veteran foundation. DM

Gallery

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

News24

Cabinet Reshuffle

Reshuffle-tjie: Ramaphosa bides time

By Ferial Haffajee

Analysis

Cabinet Reshuffle: Ramaphosa still walking a factional tightrope

Marianne Merten
6 hours ago
6 mins

Gama vs Transnet Board

Court smacks down ex-Transnet boss Gama’s bid to get his job back

Rebecca Davis
8 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

‘No one is going to intimidate us’- EFF hits back at clergy and Ahmed Kathrada Foundation

News24 1 min ago

Newsdeck

‘Big Four’ accountancy giants face UK probe

AFP 9 mins ago

Newsdeck

Angola Vows to Fight `Cancer’ of Corruption as Economy Recovers

Bloomberg 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Nissan ‘drives out’ Ghosn as chairman: media

AFP 15 hours ago

Days of Zondo

Too many turned a blind eye to State Capture — former Treasury DG Lungisa Fuzile
Jessica Bezuidenhout 7 hours ago
4 mins

"I think that if ever a mortal heard the word of God it would be in a garden at the cool of day." ~ F. Frankfort Moore

Motoring

Jaguar XE 3.0 S: The art of understatement

Deon Schoeman 7 hours ago
8 mins

Parliamentary Notebook

House approves rules on impeaching a president

Marianne Merten
7 hours ago
7 mins

Xolobeni Mining Saga

Wild Coast community wins 15-year David-and-Goliath battle against Australian mining company

Greg Nicolson
8 hours ago
4 mins

SCORPIO

VBS bank heist: EFF’s family ties and moneyed connections

Pauli Van Wyk
21 NOV
11 mins

OPINIONISTA

On kneeling and unfair discrimination

Eshed Cohen
7 hours ago
7 mins