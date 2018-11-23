Newsdeck

Crypto Losses Near $700 Billion in Worst Week Since Bubble Burst

By Bloomberg 23 November 2018
A bitcoin logo is seen next to computer fans during the Computex 2018 in Taipei, Taiwan, 05 June 2018. The Computex 2018 event will run from 05 June to 09 June 2018 and will exhibit innovations from various computer designers. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The great cryptocurrency crash of 2018 is heading for its worst week yet.

Bitcoin sank toward $4,000 and most of its peers tumbled on Friday, extending the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index’s decline since Nov. 16 to 23 percent. That’s the worst weekly slump since crypto-mania peaked in early January.

After an epic rally last year that exceeded many of history’s most notorious bubbles, cryptocurrencies have become mired in a nearly $700 billion rout that shows few signs of abating. Many of the concerns that sparked the 2018 retreat — including increased regulatory scrutiny, community infighting and exchange snafus — have only intensified this week. Even after losses exceeding 70 percent for most virtual currencies, Oanda Corp.’s Stephen Innes has yet to see strong evidence of a capitulation that would signal a market bottom.

“There’s still a lot of people in this game,” Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific at Oanda, said by phone from Singapore. If Bitcoin “collapses, if we start to see a run down toward $3,000, this thing is going to be a monster. People will be running for the exits.”

Innes said his base-case forecast is for Bitcoin to trade between $3,500 and $6,500 in the short term, with the potential to fall to $2,500 by January. DM

