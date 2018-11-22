White House Is Said to Name a New Deputy Communications Director

Adam Kennedy, who previously served as White House research director, has been named a deputy communications director, according to people familiar with the matter.

Kennedy, who has helped White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and other top officials prepare for briefings and other public appearances, will join a communications and press team that has seen several departures in recent months.

The former Republican National Committee researcher played a key role vetting various White House staff after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, sifting through their social media accounts and other records for politically damaging material.

The White House has churned through at least four communications directors in less than two years, and former Fox News executive Bill Shine currently has the role of deputy chief of staff for communications. Jessica Ditto is also a deputy communications director, according to one of the people familiar with the matter.

Kennedy, a graduate of Beloit College in Wisconsin, will work under Shine, the people said. The people were granted anonymity to discuss internal White House operations. DM

