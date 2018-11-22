Newsdeck

White House Is Said to Name a New Deputy Communications Director

By Bloomberg 22 November 2018
Caption
US President Donald J. Trump (C), First Lady Melania Trump (R) and Jeff Sveen (L), National Turkey Federation Chairman, participate in the pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey 'Peas' in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 20 November 2018. Following it's pardon the National Thanksgiving Turkey will reside at Gobbler's Rest on the campus of Virginia Tech. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Adam Kennedy, who previously served as White House research director, has been named a deputy communications director, according to people familiar with the matter.

Kennedy, who has helped White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and other top officials prepare for briefings and other public appearances, will join a communications and press team that has seen several departures in recent months.

The former Republican National Committee researcher played a key role vetting various White House staff after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, sifting through their social media accounts and other records for politically damaging material.

The White House has churned through at least four communications directors in less than two years, and former Fox News executive Bill Shine currently has the role of deputy chief of staff for communications. Jessica Ditto is also a deputy communications director, according to one of the people familiar with the matter.

Kennedy, a graduate of Beloit College in Wisconsin, will work under Shine, the people said. The people were granted anonymity to discuss internal White House operations. DM

Gallery

