Jaguar XE 3.0 S: The art of understatement

In a premium compact sedan segment dominated by the Germans, the Jaguar XE is the sole purveyor of British class. The XE S adds some welcome, supercharged sparkle to the luxury four-door, with keener road manners to match. The result is more satisfying than expected.

For far too long, the Germans have had it all their way – at least as far as luxury sedans are concerned, and specifically in the (relatively) high-volume compact saloon category.

Between them, BMW’s 3-Series, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Audi A4 have been the go-to models for discerning buyers, despite some compelling rivals from the likes of Lexus and, more recently, Jaguar.

Revitalised under the financial stewardship of Indian industrial giant Tata, the British marque has undergone something of a resurrection in the past decade, while retaining a uniquely upper-class sense of heritage and tradition.

With evocative cars like the E-Type and the XK120 in its historic portfolio, Jaguar always had the credentials for building vehicles of distinction, even if it went through a phase of being hamstrung by a reputation for unreliability and iffy build quality.

That Ford, who owned the brand for a while, resorted to badge engineering and shared technology in an effort to return Jaguar to profitability did nothing for the marque’s reputation. But with Tata’s financial support (and a commitment to Jaguar’s independence), the Leaping Cat has gone from strength to strength.

The XE sedan made its much-anticipated debut three years ago, giving Jaguar a real 3-Series/C-Class rival, especially after Ford’s abortive 2001 effort to create a compact Jag by fusing Mondeo underpinnings to Jaguar aesthetics.

By comparison, the XE is both convincing and authentically Jaguar. It’s sized and configured to compete directly with the 3-Series, A4 and C-Class, as well as with more recent arrivals such as the Alfa Romeo Giulia and the new-generation Volvo S60.

While cut from instantly recognisable Jaguar cloth, the XE has a lithe, athletic shape that promises dynamic prowess. That’s especially true of the XE S on test here.

Compared to more mundane XE models, the S gains a bolder front end, thanks to a deeper integrated bumper boasting a trio of gaping lower air intakes arranged below the large, oval grille.

Extended sills create a more hunkered down look, linked to larger 20-inch wheels and fatter rubber, while the rear’s dual exhausts are surrounded by a gloss-black diffuser.

The result is eye-catching in an understated, even slightly conservative way that suits the XE’s inherently British persona to a tee. No brash wings, no chin spoilers, no bonnet scoops, no stripes – and yet, there’s a hint of underling menace that suggests this XE means dynamic business.

The luxury part of the XE equation comes into play once you step inside the cabin – together with an unexpected dash of racy charisma that’s a little at odds with the discreet exterior treatment.

The leather-trimmed interior is dominated by a crimson and black two-tone colour scheme. It’s linked to gloss black finishes, aluminium accents and contrasting red-on-black stitching.

For those who like their cabins as understated as the exterior, there are other, less garish colour options in shades of grey and black, though. And regardless of hue, the XE certainly delivers on the comfort, luxury and convenience front.

Those seats look every bit as comfortable as they look, with just enough support without pummelling you in the ribs every time you corner with some gusto. Electric adjustment makes finding just the right seating position a simple affair, helped along by the steering wheel’s tilt-and-reach adjustment scope.

The latter’s grippy, leather-trimmed rim and multifunction controls make for a sporty and ergonomically useful helm, while a red-lettered start button and gearshift paddles behind the wheel add to the XE’s racy persona.

The control and switchgear layout could be simpler and more user-friendly, though. The centre console is awash with buttons, despite the presence of a widescreen but compact colour touchscreen in the centre stack.

The gear selector is the by now Jaguar-typical knurled rotary controller that rises dramatically from its recessed home in the centre console at start-up, while a further row of switches ahead of the controller allow different drive modes to be selected.

On the positive side, the optional, all-digital instruments of the test car are a highlight, mimicking the more conventional analogue dials, but set in a seamless, high-res display that changes depending on driving mode.

Since the XE S is the flagship of the range, you get all the usual luxury bells and whistles, including satnav, Bluetooth, multispeaker sound and more. There’s also a raft of active and passive safety systems – in line with what you’d expect in a car of this league and price class.

Rear accommodation is adequate but not exactly generous, perhaps because those front seats are on the bulky side. Even so, it’s comfortable enough, unless you’re particularly long-legged. The 455-litre boot could be bigger, too.

But really, the focus of the XE S is on performance, and it gets the F-Type’s supercharged V6 to deliver just that. The 3.0-litre mill punches out 280kW and 450Nm, which puts this XE in the same league as the Mercedes-AMG C43 (287kW), the BMW 340i (240kW) and the Audi S4 (260kW).

The Jag and the Beemer are both rear wheel-driven in the classic sports sedan tradition, while the Merc and the Audi offer the added traction of all-wheel drive.

The V6’s urge is linked to the tried-and-trusted ZF eight-speed auto gearbox, which is slick and refined in everyday driving, but becomes more assertive (and snappier) in Dynamic drive mode.

Indeed, those drive modes play a key role in the XE’s ability to deliver the performance goods. They allow the driver to shift the focus from comfort to dynamic appeal by tweaking suspension, steering, gearshift and engine responses.

I suppose there’s no need to opt for the crisper throttle response, and faster gear swaps of Dynamic mode when you’re on the daily commute, or coping with congested suburban roads. But it does suit this XE’s character better than the normal settings.

Besides, the V6 is a jewel of an engine, with a silky revability and an aural intensity that begs to be explored. It doesn’t sound quite as aggressive here as in the F-Type coupé, but it still produces a stirring soundtrack to the XE’s progress.

And that progress is both rapid and engaging enough to want to head for the kind of quiet country roads where the Jaguar’s talents can be sampled to their fullest extent – in Dynamic mode, of course.

There’s no launch control, but the XE S gets off the mark smartly enough, without any lag or hesitation, and enough urge to test the traction control’s ability to keep the rear tidy. Five seconds dead for the 0100km/h sprint isn’t top league, but it’s rapid enough.

There’s good synergy between engine and gearbox, with the closely spaced ratios and quick shift action adding to the sedan’s pleasingly relentless momentum. If anything, there isn’t quite enough drama – but then the English are the masters of understatement, after all…

The XE S has the road manners to match, too: it’s never going to scare you, offering plenty of poise, even at high speeds, or under the duress of rising lateral G-forces when threading your way through a series of corners.

That said, the chassis communicates with enough honesty and clarity to keep the driver well in touch with what’s happening underfoot, which in turn bolsters confidence. Even in Dynamic mode, the steering could have more heft and feedback, but there’s plenty of precision to allow for crisp cornering.

The suspension finds a near-perfect balance between compliance and response: there’s no sogginess or wafty indifference here, even in the Comfort setting, while dialling in Dynamic mode adds a welcome element of tautness and control without ruffling the ride.

As a result, the XE S is a rapid cross-country cruiser and one that happily swaps highway routes for B-roads in the quest for driver enjoyment. It’s as suave or as sporty as you want it to be, and while it never feels razor sharp, there’s an overall keenness to its progress that’s always entertaining.

Is it better than the Germans? There’s no definitive answer to that question: the XE S is refreshingly different and all the more distinctive for it. It has a special flavour of British charisma on its side, linked to premium-grade luxury and engaging dynamics.

The Jaguar’s most telling handicap, however, is an asking price that’s significantly dearer than its rivals. At R960 265, the C43 is closest in price and power, but adds all-wheel drive and a more focussed drive, while the 340i and S4 come in at around R200k less.

The Jaguar XE S is accomplished, rapid and more exclusive than its German rivals – but at a price … DM

PROS

Swifter and more competent than expected. V6 the jewel in the crown.

CONS

May be a little too understated for some.

VITAL STATS

Jaguar XE 3.0 S Engine 2,995cc V6, supercharged Power 280kW @ 6,500rpm Torque 450Nm @ 3,500 – 4,500rpm Power-to-weight ratio 169.18 kW/ton Gearbox Eight-speed auto, RWD Wheels/tyres 20-inch alloy, 235/35 (f) 265/30 (r) R20 tyres 0-100 km/h 5.0sec Top speed 250km/h (limited) Fuel tank capacity 63 litres Fuel consumption (claimed/tested) 8.1 / 11.9 litres/100km Operating range (claimed/tested) 778 / 529km CO 2 emissions 194 g/km Retail price/as tested R1,024,761 / R1,182,261

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.