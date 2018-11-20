Firefighters keep flames away from 90 000 litres of brandy at Paarl KWV distillery

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the KWV distillery in southern Paarl but have managed to contain the flames and keep them away from brandy tanks, an official said.

Drakenstein fire officer Derick Damons said the fire, which started around 07:30 on Tuesday morning, was in a building where bottles, pallets, machinery and equipment were stored.

“The [affected] area is about 100m by 60m. It is under an asbestos roof,” he said.

“The middle section had the risk of brannewyn [brandy] tanks with 90 000 litres but that was eliminated because we kept the fire and heat away.”

KWV CEO Boyce Lloyd KWV said the damage at their production facility was currently being assessed and they would provide an update once they had more information.

“One third-party service provider employee was admitted to hospital for smoke inhalation, whilst another was treated and released. Four KWV employees were treated on site for smoke inhalation,” he said.

Logistical and related distribution operations should suffer minimal disruption.

KWV said it was thankful for the quick and efficient response by authorities.

On scene were 48 officers and firefighters, and 16 fire vehicles from the Drakenstein, Stellenbosch and Cape Winelands municipalities. DM

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.