B&B host found dead in Cape Town guesthouse

Police are investigating a case of murder and house robbery after the body of a B&B host was found in his guesthouse in Lakeside, Cape Town.

The 59-year-old was found dead on Saturday and was identified as Patrick Johannes, according to an IOL report.

Other guests had reportedly hidden during the attack, before calling the police.

Johannes’ brother, Edward, said that when he arrived at the property, the guests were being questioned by the police.

The details were still unclear, but Edward suspected the home might have been broken into in the early hours of Saturday morning.

EWN reported that Johannes died from stab wounds to the back.

Police confirmed to News24 that cases of murder and house robbery were being investigated at Bunker Road, Lakeside, and appealed to the public for assistance. DM

