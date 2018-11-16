Newsdeck

Number of missing in California fire jumps past 600

By AFP 16 November 2018
epaselect Helicopters collect water on the campus of Pepperdine University as they battle the Woosley Fire in Malibu, California, USA, 12 November 2018. Fires across California fueled by very dry conditions and warm strong Santa Ana winds have destroyed hundreds of homes, caused dozens of fatalities and scorched over 300,000 acres. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

The number of people listed as missing in one of California's deadliest wildfires has skyrocketed past 600, authorities said Thursday, as the remains of seven additional victims were found by rescuers.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said the number of missing had more than doubled during the day to 631 as investigators went back and checked emergency calls made when the fire broke out a week ago.

“I want you to understand that the chaos we were dealing with was extraordinary” when the fire started, he told journalists, in explaining the staggering new number.

The seven additional victims brings to 63 the number of people who have died in the so-called Camp Fire in northern California.

At least three other people have died in southern California in another blaze dubbed the Woolsey Fire.

President Donald Trump is set to visit California on Saturday to meet with victims of the wildfires believed to be the worst in the state’s history. DM

Gallery

