Newsdeck

Marie Antoinette pendant fetches $36 million, shattering estimate

By AFP 15 November 2018
Caption
epa07104129 Former France's Queen Marie Antoinette's (1755-1793) pearl is worn by a model at Sotheby's auction house in London, Britain, 19 October 2018. The pearl is estimated to fetch between US dollar 1,000,000-2,000,000. Jewels, which are part of a sale of royal jewelry in the possession of the Bourbon-Parma family will be up for auction on 14 November 2018 in Geneva, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A pearl and diamond pendant owned by Marie Antoinette before she was beheaded during the French revolution sold for $36 million at an auction on Wednesday, shattering its estimated sale price of up to $2 million. 

The Sotheby’s auction at an ultra-luxurious hotel on the banks of Lake Geneva saw feverish bidding for a 10-piece collection owned by the ill-fated queen, featuring jewels unseen in public for two centuries.

The 10 pieces, which had been estimated to fetch a total of roughly $3 million, sold for a combined total of nearly $43 million, Sotheby’s said.

In one example, a diamond brooch pegged to go for roughly $80,000 (70,000 euros) sold for $1.75 million.

But the highlight was the natural pearl and diamond pendant, which Sotheby’s said went to an anonymous, private buyer, without giving further details.

Marie Antoinette’s dazzling treasures had been held by the Italian royal House of Bourbon-Parma.

The jewels have followed a winding path highlighting European power dynamics in the 18th and 19th centuries.

According to accounts written by the queen’s lady-in-waiting, Madame Campan, Marie Antoinette spent an entire evening in the Tuileries Palace wrapping all her diamonds, rubies and pearls in cotton and enclosing them in a wooden chest.

They were sent to Brussels, governed by her sister Archduchess Marie-Christine, before being sent on to the French queen’s native Austria, and into the safe-keeping of her nephew, the emperor.

In 1792, the royal family was imprisoned in Paris. The king and queen were executed the next year, and their 10-year-old son died in captivity.

Only their daughter, Marie Therese of France, survived. She was sent to Austria in 1796, where she was given her mother’s jewels.

She had no children herself, but passed on the treasures to her niece and adopted daughter, Louise of France, Duchess of Parma, who in turn left them to her son, Robert I (1848-1907), the last ruling Duke of Parma.

They have been privately owned by relatives ever since. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

AFP

TRAINSPOTTER

The making of the BLEFF — Post-Zuma, there is nothing left of the left

By Richard Poplak

ZAPIRO

Stan Lee

Zapiro
3 hours ago

ANALYSIS

NPA interviews impress and depress, but are at least transparent

Greg Nicolson
9 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

White House Aide Targeted by Melania Trump to Depart (Correct)

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Marie Antoinette pendant fetches $36 million, shattering estimate

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

UK business breathes sigh of relief at draft Brexit deal

AFP 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Bitcoin Plummets Below $6,000 to Lowest Level in Over a Year

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

Days of Zondo

Mzwanele Manyi presents challenge to testimony of Phumla Williams
Jessica Bezuidenhout 11 hours ago
6 mins

"Man is by nature a political animal" ~ Aristotle

ANALYSIS

One Gigaba swallow doesn’t a summer of ministerial clean-up make

Stephen Grootes 11 hours ago
5 mins

ANALYSIS

Anatomy of a crisis: How Sassa’s plan to take grants in-house was dead in the water

Marianne Thamm
10 hours ago
9 mins

STRASBOURG STRATEGY

With Mandela on his shoulder, Ramaphosa calls on European Parliament to ‘stand by South Africa’

Carien Du Plessis
9 hours ago
5 mins

BOOK EXTRACT

Steinheist: The inside story behind the Steinhoff scandal

Rob Rose
11 hours ago
8 mins

GROUNDUP

32 Battalion veterans left in limbo in forgotten military town

GroundUp
14 hours ago
9 mins