EFF loses two court matters in ongoing battle with AfriForum

It has been a bad day in court for the Economic Freedom Fighters, with them losing two battles with costs.

This now brings to five the number of courts cases the red berets have lost to AfriForum since March 2017.

On Wednesday, the EFF sought to interdict a warrant allowing the seizure its movable assets from its Johannesburg office, but failed after the court found that the matter was not urgent.

That means the previous judgment to grant costs stands, and that the EFF should pay back the costs AfriForum incurred.

The EFF paid just over R126 000 of the R333 000 which was meant to be paid on Tuesday, and now it has an escalated burden after Wednesday’s two judgments.

On November 1, AfriForum obtained a warrant from the same court to seize movable assets belonging to EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema and for the EFF to pay an amount of R337 758.68 owed to AfriForum by Malema in his personal capacity and the EFF as a party.

An attachment process was carried out by the sheriff on November 9, during which a number of assets were identified as those to be removed to recoup the costs.

In another court appearance, the red berets and Malema were held in contempt of court for ignoring a court order interdicting the party from inciting illegal land invasions.

AfriForum’s Kalie Kriel said: “EFF legal representatives did not pitch, and the court ordered against them with costs.

“We will enter into discussions with the EFF’s legal team to discuss the money they owe us,” he added.

“Our main concern now is the contempt of court case. No one is above the law, including Mr Malema.” DM

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.