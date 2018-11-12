Newsdeck

Netflix to Test Lower-Price Plans as It Seeks More Asian Users

By Bloomberg 12 November 2018
Caption
A television camera focuses on the Netflix Inc. company logo in this arranged photograph in London, U.K., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Addressing a room filled with New Delhis business elite earlier this year, Netflix Inc. Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings offered a prediction: His companys next 100 million customers will come from India. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Netflix Inc. said it will test a lower-priced version of its film and television streaming service in some markets to boost sales.

The company hasn’t committed to lowering prices anywhere, but does want to experiment, Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings said in an interview Friday. He didn’t say when or where the test would be conducted.

A lower-priced offering would be a departure for Netflix, which has maintained or raised prices in major markets as it adds content and invests in local productions to draw subscribers. While the company alluded to experiments with cheaper subscription deals in a conference call last month on its earnings, this is the first time Netflix has said it will test a lower-priced tier in some markets.

Netflix offers subscriptions at three price levels, and doesn’t plan to lower that of its cheapest tier. Instead, executives are formulating an alternate version of the service, or a fourth tier, that will have different features and cost less.

Netflix streaming first gained traction in the U.S. by offering a buffet of TV shows and movies for a fraction of the cost of pay-TV, encouraging millions of people to cancel their cable and satellite subscriptions — also known as cord-cutting. Now, the world’s largest streaming service is looking for growth in countries where per-capita income is significantly lower.

Prices vary a bit by territory, and the cheapest U.S. plan is about $7.99. Many in Asia, including PCCW Ltd.’s Viu, offer a free service and a paid service, with the latter typically priced between $2 and $5 a month.

“Leaving prices where they are, we are a very premium service,” Todd Yellin, Netflix’s vice president of product.

Netflix, the world’s largest streaming service with more than 130 million subscribers, is looking to Asia as fertile territory for new customers after entering the region three years ago. The company announced 17 new shows from five Asian countries at an event last week in Singapore, where it hosted more than 100 journalists and social media influencers from across the region.

The service is developing more than 100 film and TV projects across India, Korea, Japan, Thailand and Taiwan and has set up a local headquarters in Singapore. It is also looking to hire in Seoul, Tokyo and Mumbai.

Still, growth has been slow in the region. The company has yet to amass 2 million subscribers in any country, according to estimates by Media Partners Asia. Hastings said Netflix could attract as many as 100 million customers in India alone.

The most popular video service in Asia, and the world, is Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube. A bottomless repository of free videos, YouTube has added hundreds of millions of users as access to cheap, high-speed internet has spread across the region.

“At what point do these guys start saying we need to change our pricing,” said Vivek Couto, executive director of Media Partners Asia, a consultancy. “He’s not going to get 100 million subscribers in India with the current strategy.”

In India, Netflix offers subscriptions at 500 rupees a month ($6.85), 650 rupees and 800 rupees. Star India’s Hotstar Premium streaming service, by comparison, sells for 199 rupees a month.

Hastings said he isn’t too worried about local competitors, nor is he trying to be as ubiquitous as YouTube. In India, for example, the company is targeting the 100 million or so people who speak some English, and earn enough money to afford a video service like Netflix.

Beyond experimental price cuts, Netflix is also interested in raising prices in other markets.The company has burned through cash to expand its selection of TV shows and movies and has increased prices in many of its markets over the past few years without losing customers.

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

Bloomberg

Days of Zondo

Barbara Hogan: Despite warnings, Gama was Zuma’s choice for Transnet from the word go

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

ZIMBABWE

Tendai Biti’s trial begins with a challenge against the lead prosecutor

Daily Maverick Correspondent
5 hours ago
2 mins

GROUNDUP

Fisheries department rots from the top

GroundUp
5 hours ago
11 mins

Newsdeck

Netflix to Test Lower-Price Plans as It Seeks More Asian Users

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Ed Sheeran makes history as he announces second Cape Town date

News24 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

As Macron Slams Nationalists, Poland Embraces Them More Tightly

Bloomberg 17 hours ago

Newsdeck

John Thain’s Picasso Sells for $29.6 Million as Auctions Start

Bloomberg 17 hours ago

Local government crisis

Deteriorating audits: ‘The buck stops here,’ Mkhize tells municipal bosses
Greg Nicolson 8 hours ago
3 mins

Speaking Kurdish in Turkey was illegal until the 1990s.

Days of Zondo

State Capture legal bills: Zuma and the Usual Suspects in line for state funding

Jessica Bezuidenhout 11 NOV
4 mins

AMABHUNGANE

Guptas ‘tried to use front’ to extract Sahara assets

Sam Sole and Stefaans Brümmer for amaBhungane
23 hours ago
5 mins

ANALYSIS

A frontal attack on Pravin Gordhan, version 2018

Stephen Grootes
24 hours ago
8 mins

LAND RIGHTS

ANC Stalwarts: New clauses in Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill will rob citizens of land rights

Marianne Thamm
24 hours ago
2 mins

Renewable Energy

Stop-start government approach puts a spoke in the wheel of renewable energy boom

Melanie Gosling
11 NOV
5 mins