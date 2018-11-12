Newsdeck

John Thain’s Picasso Sells for $29.6 Million as Auctions Start

By Bloomberg 12 November 2018
Caption
A visitor stands next to the artworks 'Sleeping Woman with Venetian Blinds' (C, 1936) and 'Straw Hat with Blue Leaves' (R, 1936) by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, displayed in the exhibition 'The Holidays of Mr. Pablo. Picasso in Antibes Juan-les-Pins 1920-1946' at the Pablo Picasso Museum in Antibes, southern France, 26 October 2018. This exhibition runs from 29 September 2018 to 13 January 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Christie’s kicked off a week of auctions in New York with an evening sale of Impressionist and modern art on Sunday.

It’s part of the semiannual auctions that bring the art world to Manhattan. There’s more than $1.8 billion worth of art on offer. Here are the latest developments, updated throughout the evening:

Sale Totals $279.2 Million, Below Low Estimate (9:07 p.m.)

The auction at Christie’s Rockefeller Center salesroom is over. The total was $279.2 million, below the low estimate of $305 million.

Monet’s Snowy Giverny Scene Beats High Estimate (8:35 p.m.)

A Claude Monet water lily painting sold for $31.8 million, against an estimate of $30 million to $50 million while the artist’s wintery snow scene at Giverny found a buyer at almost $15.5 million. Its estimate was $5 million to $8 million.

Artist Auction Records Set for Arp, Lempicka (8:13 p.m.)

A curvy white sculpture by Hans Arp sold for $5.8 million, setting an auction record for the artist. A painting by Tamara de Lempicka, “La Musicienne,” sold for $9.1 million, also an auction record for the artist.

A Van Gogh painting of a garden, estimated at $40 million, went unsold.

Thain’s Picasso Sells for $29.6 Million (7:42 p.m.)

Pablo Picasso’s “La Lampe,” a 1931 painting depicting the artist’s young lover, Marie-Therese Walter, fetched $29.6 million. It was estimated at $25 million to $35 million. The anonymous seller of the work was Wall Street veteran John Thain, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. He’d owned it since 2008.

A smaller Picasso portrait of Marie-Therese Walter in an orange beret, estimated at $15 million to $20 million, went unsold, as did Monet’s L’Escalier à Vétheuil, with a high estimate of $18 million.

Picasso accounted for about a quarter of the lots in the tonight’s sale. The Spanish artist’s grandson, Olivier Widmaier Picasso, 55, was among the throng of dealers and collectors attending the sale. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

Bloomberg

Days of Zondo

State Capture legal bills: Zuma and the Usual Suspects in line for state funding

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

AMABHUNGANE

Guptas ‘tried to use front’ to extract Sahara assets

Sam Sole and Stefaans Brümmer for amaBhungane
9 hours ago
5 mins

ANALYSIS

A frontal attack on Pravin Gordhan, version 2018

Stephen Grootes
9 hours ago
8 mins

Newsdeck

As Macron Slams Nationalists, Poland Embraces Them More Tightly

john 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

John Thain’s Picasso Sells for $29.6 Million as Auctions Start

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Republicans escalate Florida fraud claims amid recount

AFP 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Anderson outmuscles Thiem to win ATP Finals opener

AFP 9 hours ago

LAND RIGHTS

ANC Stalwarts: New clauses in Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill will rob citizens of land rights
Marianne Thamm 9 hours ago
2 mins

Speaking Kurdish in Turkey was illegal until the 1990s.

Parliamentary Notebook

Roiling pressure in the House and in the administration while clearing the decks before year’s end

Marianne Merten 10 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

No retrenchments at the SABC before a full independent skills audit

Phumzile Van Damme
8 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

From the Inside: Few things are more complicated than an acrimonious political divorce

Helen Zille
9 hours ago
8 mins

ARMISTICE DAY

Today’s world leaders assemble in the shadows of their forebears 100 years earlier

Carien Du Plessis
9 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

We need a politics of shame, not entitlement

Saul Musker
9 hours ago
5 mins