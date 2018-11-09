Zuma must pay legal costs for review of state capture report

Former president Jacob Zuma has lost his application for leave to appeal a judgment that said he should pay the costs of reviewing Thuli Madonsela's remedial action for the institution of the state capture inquiry.

A full bench of the North Gauteng High Court issued the correspondence on Friday.

“I can confirm that this is true,” DA federal council chairperson James Selfe confirmed to News24. The DA and other opposition parties were party to the case.

Selfe said they received correspondence of the decision, and would receive the full papers later on Friday.

Zuma was also refused leave to appeal. He will pay in his personal capacity.

Zuma instructed his lawyers in December 2017 to file an application for leave to appeal the ruling ordering him to set up a commission of inquiry into state capture.

Zuma was appealing specifically that he be held personally responsible for the legal costs.

Zuma thought the court erred by holding him personally liable for the legal costs, as he was not cited in his personal capacity or given an opportunity to explain his conduct to decide on punitive ruling.

This is a developing story. DM

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.