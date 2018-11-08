VIDEO

Street Talk: Decolonising the curriculum

By Street Talk 8 November 2018

In this third in a five-part series on the education system in South Africa we hear from six activists who are passionate about decolonising the education system in order to create a more equal and just society.

This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. DM

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Street Talk

