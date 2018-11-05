Vicky Momberg back in court next year, after case postponed

Former real estate agent Vicki Momberg, who was convicted in connection with a racist rant, has appeared briefly in the Randburg Magistrate's Court, where her case was postponed until next year.

Momberg’s lawyer was meant to furnish the court with details on where the process of her appeal was currently at.

The case was postponed to February 20, 2019, pending the outcome of the appeal of her prison sentence and conviction in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the postponement, Momberg’s lawyer Kingdom Onah said they were still waiting for the Director of Public Prosecutions to furnish them with a date on which the appeal would be heard.

“We believe that the sentence is harsh and we also believe the conviction should be overturned.

“We strongly believe we will be successful in the appeal,” Onah said.

Momberg, who appeared in court for less than five minutes on Monday, was granted R2 000 bail in August.

She applied for bail after being granted leave to appeal both her conviction and her sentence by the High Court. No bail conditions were set.

Momberg was sentenced in March to three years in prison, of which one year was suspended, following her racist tirade in 2016.

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.