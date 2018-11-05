Newsdeck

Vicky Momberg back in court next year, after case postponed

By News24 5 November 2018

Former real estate agent Vicki Momberg, who was convicted in connection with a racist rant, has appeared briefly in the Randburg Magistrate's Court, where her case was postponed until next year.

Momberg’s lawyer was meant to furnish the court with details on where the process of her appeal was currently at.

The case was postponed to February 20, 2019, pending the outcome of the appeal of her prison sentence and conviction in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the postponement, Momberg’s lawyer Kingdom Onah said they were still waiting for the Director of Public Prosecutions to furnish them with a date on which the appeal would be heard.

“We believe that the sentence is harsh and we also believe the conviction should be overturned.

“We strongly believe we will be successful in the appeal,” Onah said.

Momberg, who appeared in court for less than five minutes on Monday, was granted R2 000 bail in August.

She applied for bail after being granted leave to appeal both her conviction and her sentence by the High Court. No bail conditions were set.

Momberg was sentenced in March to three years in prison, of which one year was suspended, following her racist tirade in 2016.

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

News24

TRAINSPOTTER

Stimulate this — Ramaphosa and business get cozy over R1-million canapés

By Richard Poplak

ANALYSIS

Parliament: Expropriation without compensation report hurtles towards finish line

Marianne Merten
18 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Thriller at the SABC: ‘No one’s gonna save you from the beast about to strike’

William Bird
17 hours ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

Cooler temperatures bring hopes of end to devastating Southern Cape fires

News24 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Dane arrested in S.Africa over 15 mln euro social security scam

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Vicky Momberg back in court next year, after case postponed

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Late eagle lifts DeChambeau to US PGA Las Vegas title

AFP 12 hours ago

Letter from America

The mid-term elections and the battle for the soul of the US
Rebecca Davis 5 hours ago
4 mins

It was legal in 1913 America to mail your children. The stamps affixed to said offspring's clothing cost 53 cents.

Analysis

The divided and fragmented house that is the ANC as it approaches Elections 2019

Stephen Grootes 18 hours ago
5 mins

GroundUp

What HHP has taught us about mental health in the black community

GroundUp
4 hours ago
3 mins

Parliamentary Monitoring Group

The Week Ahead: Ramaphosa and Mabuza to make appearances in Parliament

Parliamentary Monitoring Group
4 hours ago
4 mins

ISS Today

Economic turmoil is unavoidable in Mnangagwa’s Zimbabwe

ISS Today
4 hours ago
4 mins

Open Letter

Let’s contribute to the goal of restricting further warming to 1.5°C

Patrick Dowling, Francesca de Gasparis and Glen Tyler
18 hours ago
3 mins