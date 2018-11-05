Newsdeck

5.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan’s Hokkaido: USGS

By AFP 5 November 2018
A handout photo made available by the United States Geological Survey shows the location of a 5.9 magnitude earthquake which struck at a depth of 8 km off the coast of the northern island of Hokkaido, at 107 km north east of Shibetsu, Japan, 05 November 2018. There were no official reports of damage or casualties. EPA-EFE/USGS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A shallow 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's northern island of Hokkaido on Monday, the US Geological Survey said.

The moderate quake hit at a depth of eight kilometres (five miles), 107 kilometres northeast of Shibetsu.

USGS said there was a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

It comes after a powerful 6.6-magnitude quake in September rocked Hokkaido, triggering landslides, collapsing houses and killing more than 40.

Japan sits at the junction of four tectonic plates and experiences a number of relatively violent quakes every year.

But rigid building codes and strict enforcement mean even strong tremors often do little damage. DM

AFP

