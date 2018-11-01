Street Talk

How do we address the inequality in our education system? (Video)

By Street Talk 1 November 2018

In this second in a 5 part series on the state of education in South Africa six young activists from Equal Education unpack how the education system in South Africa does not provide the black working class with the basic education needed to get ahead in life and how expecting the government to address this is a waste of time.

This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. DM

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Gallery

