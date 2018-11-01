Newsdeck

DA exodus continues as Brett Herron resigns as Cape Town councillor

By News24 1 November 2018

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for transport and urban development Brett Herron has announced his resignation with immediate effect.

Herron told reporters in Cape Town on Thursday that he will leave both his seat in council, and has quit as a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

His resignation comes a day after Patricia de Lille formally submitted her resignation letter as mayor. Two other Cape Town councillors followed De Lille on Wednesday.

“The DA has just proved that it is not the vehicle for change in this country,” Herron told reporters.

He said the last straw was a behind the scenes “cabal” which thwarted the purchase of the Salt River Market for affordable housing for people in low income groups.

He will go and further his studies.

Herron was one of the councillors mentioned in the recent independent report by law firm Bowmans looking into misconduct in the city, particularly into bus tenders in the transport portfolio.

He is also known as a close colleague of De lille. DM

Gallery

