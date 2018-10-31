Outspoken Rapper Kanye West Says He’s Backing Away From Politics

Musician and fashion designer Kanye West, who discussed prison sentencing and North Korea over lunch with U.S. President Donald Trump just earlier this month, tweeted today that his “eyes are now wide open” and that he’s backing away from politics.

ye @kanyewest My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!

West, in one of a series of tweets, said he had never wanted any association with so-called “Blexit,” a call for African Americans to leave the Democratic party. The Washington Post had reported West, who has a contract with Adidas AG, had designed a line of T-shirts supporting the cause.

ye @kanyewest I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it.

Ahead of next week’s mid-term U.S. elections, to be held November 6, West also reiterated his support for prison reform, something he and his wife Kim Kardashian West have discussed with Trump and other administration officials on previous occasions.

ye @kanyewest I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer.

West has attracted attention over previous controversial statements. In May, the Adidas CEO distanced himself from comments West made calling slavery “a choice.” In April this year, the musician also voiced his love for Trump on Twitter. DM

