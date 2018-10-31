Newsdeck

Denmark recalls ambassador to Iran over foiled ‘attack’

By AFP 31 October 2018
Caption
(FILE) - Police vehicles block the street leading to the Oeresund Bridge near Copenhagen, Denmark, 28 September 2018 (reissued 30 October 2018). During the operation, Danish police closed bridges and ferry connections on the eastern island of Zealand. Denmark on 30 October 2018, has accused Iranian intelligence agencies of planning to assassinate an Iranian activist, believed to be a member of an Arab separatist movement, on Danish soil. Copenhagen has decided to recall its ambassador to Tehran after foiling the alleged attack on its soil adding that it is consulting other EU countries over possible new sanctions against Iran. According to Denmark's Security and Intelligence Service (PET) chief Finn Borch Andersen, a Norwegian of Iranian origins was arrested in Sweden on 21 October 2018, in connection with the alleged plan of attacking three Iranians living in the country suspected of belonging to the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA). Iran has dismissed the allegations. Andersen also confirmed that a massive police operation imposing security measures across Denmark on 28 September 2018, was taken to prevent the alleged plot. EPA-EFE/NILS MEILVANG DENMARK OUT

Denmark on Tuesday recalled its ambassador to Iran after it accused Tehran of plotting a foiled "attack" against three Iranians living in the Scandinavian country.

by Camille BAS-WOHLERT

“I have decided to recall Denmark’s ambassador in Tehran for consultations… Denmark can in no way accept that people with ties to Iran’s intelligence service plot attacks against people in Denmark,” Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen told reporters.

“It is the Iranian government, it is the Iranian state that is behind” the plot, Samuelsen said.

He added that he was consulting with “partners and allies”, including the EU, about possible sanctions.

Earlier Tuesday, the head of Denmark’s intelligence service PET, Finn Borch Andersen, said his agency believed the Iranian intelligence service “was planning an attack in Denmark” against three Iranians suspected of belonging to the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz.

A Norwegian of Iranian origin was arrested on October 21 for allegedly planning the attack and spying for Iran.

The suspect was detained in the southwestern Swedish city of Goteborg, according to the Swedish security service Sapo.

Iran has denied the Danish allegations, with foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi saying they were part of a European conspiracy against Iran.

In late September, Tehran accused Denmark, the Netherlands and Britain of “hosting several members of the terrorist group” that Iran holds responsible for an attack in the mainly ethnic Arab city of Ahvaz in southwestern Iran.

The September 22 attack, during which five commandos opened fire on a military parade, left 24 people dead.

The so-called Islamic State group and a separatist Arab group claimed responsibility, and Iran staged several operations in Iraq and Syria in response.

 

– ‘Will stand up to Iran’ –

 

Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen echoed Samuelsen’s comments, writing on Twitter: “It is totally unacceptable that Iran or any other foreign state plans assassinations on Danish soil. Further actions against Iran will be discussed in the EU.”

In Oslo, where he was meeting other Northern European leaders, Rasmussen spoke with British counterpart Theresa May, whom he said expressed “support” for Denmark.

“In close collaboration with UK and other countries we will stand up to Iran,” he added.

Iran’s ambassador to Denmark was summoned to the foreign ministry Tuesday for an explanation.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US also stood behind Denmark.

“We congratulate the government of Denmark on its arrest of an Iranian regime assassin. For nearly 40 years, Europe has been the target of Iran-sponsored terrorist attacks. We call on our allies and partners to confront the full range of Iran’s threats to peace and security,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

The US and European countries nonetheless have different approaches to engagement with Iran.

In May, the US pulled out of a 2015 international accord on Iran’s nuclear programme and in August it reimposed sanctions against Tehran.

A second wave of sanctions is to take effect on November 5.

EU countries, China and Russia want to preserve the 2015 agreement and maintain trade ties with Iran however.

PET’s announcement ended weeks of speculation about why Denmark shut down bridges and ferries to Sweden on September 28 during a manhunt that mobilised hundreds of police and the military.

The shutdown was aimed at foiling the Iranian operation, PET acknowledged on Tuesday. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

AFP

PARLIAMENT

Oppenheimers testify about Gigaba’s Fireblade lies and unethical behaviour

By Marianne Merten

STATE CAPTURE, INC

How Gama drove Transnet off the rails

Ferial Haffajee
8 hours ago
4 mins

INTEGRITY? WHAT INTEGRITY?

Despite damning evidence against them, ANC Gauteng’s Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa keep their top party positions

Greg Nicolson
8 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Denmark recalls ambassador to Iran over foiled ‘attack’

AFP 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Outspoken Rapper Kanye West Says He’s Backing Away From Politics

Bloomberg 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump visits Pittsburgh synagogue after shooting, protesters cry foul

AFP 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Notorious Boston mobster Whitey Bulger dead at 89

AFP 11 hours ago

GroundUp

New leaked reports show why train security has collapsed
GroundUp 20 hours ago
5 mins

"Children must be taught how to think, not what to think." ~ Margaret Mead

OP-ED

Somebody’s pain is not your headline — stop making a fetish of depression

Antoinette Muller 8 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

ANC policy remains the broad church for all South Africans

Jessie Duarte
8 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Right-wing ideology on the rise – what is fuelling the discontent that is roiling politics all over the world?

Oscar Van Heerden
8 hours ago
9 mins

OP-ED

Ethiopia’s changing fortunes: A precursor to African Renaissance 2.0?

Faith Mabera
8 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Modern antagonistic politics, powered by nuclear lawfare

Professor Balthazar
8 hours ago
4 mins