Newsdeck

VBS scandal: Makhado municipal officials face DA motion of no confidence

By News24 30 October 2018
Caption
Photo: South African bank notes featuring an image of former South African President Nelson Mandela are displayed at an office in Johannesburg January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Photo: South African bank notes featuring an image of former South African President Nelson Mandela are displayed at an office in Johannesburg January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Two top Limpopo municipal officials could be shown the door on Tuesday for allegedly investing R63m with VBS Mutual Bank without following proper procedures.

Makhado Municipality mayor Mildred Sinyosi and municipal manager Johannes Kandwendo may be left without jobs on Tuesday afternoon when a motion of no confidence is debated in a special council meeting at 14:00.

The DA brought the motion of no confidence because the party believes the two played a role in the misappropriation of funds by allegedly investing in VBS without approval.

“Ratepayers’ money was ‘invested’ without following proper procedure as laid out in [the] Municipal Finance Management Act and National Treasury regulations,” the DA’s Geoffrey Tshibvumo said.

A week ago, the chief financial officer of the Giyani Municipality, Hitler Maluleke, was dismissed over an investment of almost R160m in VBS Mutual Bank.

Maluleke is the former CFO of the Makhado Municipality.

“Part of the reason for his dismissal is that he was directly involved in the infamous VBS investment scandal and he is also accused of having authorised [payment] for some projects that were not done,” municipal spokesperson Steven Mabunda said.

A forensic investigation was instituted into the payments, which were discovered by a newly appointed municipal manager.

Maluleke was dismissed after a disciplinary hearing. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

News24

GroundUp

New leaked reports show why train security has collapsed

By GroundUp

Job Stats

Unemployment rise adds to Ramaphosa’s economic woes

Greg Nicolson
8 hours ago
3 mins

ZAPIRO

Gigaba’s Tape

Zapiro
9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Notorious Boston mobster Whitey Bulger dead at 89

AFP 6 mins ago

Newsdeck

Banking authority files for liquidation of VBS

News24 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Zimbabwe Targets $700 Million From Controversial Payment Tax (1)

Bloomberg 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

VBS scandal: Makhado municipal officials face DA motion of no confidence

News24 8 hours ago

STATE CAPTURE, Inc

As Transnet boss Siyabonga Gama fights for his job, a new report reveals why he may have lost it
Ferial Haffajee 22 hours ago
5 mins

"Children must be taught how to think, not what to think." ~ Margaret Mead

Op-Ed

Constitutionalism and the quality of democracy: are we immune to fascism?

Raymond Suttner 9 hours ago
8 mins

The curse and cost of State Capture

Nedbank gives KPMG the chop

Marianne Thamm
22 hours ago
2 mins

ISS Today

Stopping the spread of terror on to West Africa’s coast

ISS Today
7 hours ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

Integrity, tested – the ANC’s difficult decision ahead

Stephen Grootes
22 hours ago
6 mins

Newsflash

SABC staff’s double whammy – Section 189 letters and action on Hlaudi appointments

Marianne Thamm
29 OCT
3 mins