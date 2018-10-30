VBS scandal: Makhado municipal officials face DA motion of no confidence

Two top Limpopo municipal officials could be shown the door on Tuesday for allegedly investing R63m with VBS Mutual Bank without following proper procedures.

Makhado Municipality mayor Mildred Sinyosi and municipal manager Johannes Kandwendo may be left without jobs on Tuesday afternoon when a motion of no confidence is debated in a special council meeting at 14:00.

The DA brought the motion of no confidence because the party believes the two played a role in the misappropriation of funds by allegedly investing in VBS without approval.

“Ratepayers’ money was ‘invested’ without following proper procedure as laid out in [the] Municipal Finance Management Act and National Treasury regulations,” the DA’s Geoffrey Tshibvumo said.

A week ago, the chief financial officer of the Giyani Municipality, Hitler Maluleke, was dismissed over an investment of almost R160m in VBS Mutual Bank.

Maluleke is the former CFO of the Makhado Municipality.

“Part of the reason for his dismissal is that he was directly involved in the infamous VBS investment scandal and he is also accused of having authorised [payment] for some projects that were not done,” municipal spokesperson Steven Mabunda said.

A forensic investigation was instituted into the payments, which were discovered by a newly appointed municipal manager.

Maluleke was dismissed after a disciplinary hearing. DM

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.