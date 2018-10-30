Newsdeck

Khashoggi’s fiancee hits out at Trump over ‘cover-up’

By AFP 30 October 2018
Caption
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (5-L), Jordanian King Abdullah II (4-L), Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen Hassen (6-L) and Saudi businessman Prince Al-Walid bin Talal (2-R) attend a session at the Saudi Arabia's investment conference, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 23 October 2018. EPA-EFE/FARES GHAITH

The fiancee of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has hit out at US President Donald Trump's response to his murder, saying he must not let Riyadh cover up the killing.

“I am extremely disappointed by the stance of the leadership of many countries, particularly in the US,” Hatice Cengiz told a memorial event in London late Monday.

“President Trump should help reveal the truth and ensure justice be served. He should not allow my fiance’s murder to be covered up,” she said in Turkish, according to a video published by British media.

She said she believed the Saudi regime knew where Khashoggi’s body was, and called for the “evil criminals and their cowardly political masters” to be held to account.

Khashoggi was a Saudi journalist who went into self-imposed exile in the United States last year after falling out with the kingdom’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

He was killed after entering the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to obtain paperwork for his marriage to his Turkish fiancee.

Western powers have expressed outrage at his killing and demanded answers from Riyadh, although Trump warned against halting a Saudi arms deal to increase the pressure, saying it would harm US jobs.

Cengiz said Khashoggi’s death had “left a void in (her) heart and soul”, adding: “If only I knew what would happen, I would have entered the consulate myself.

“If only I knew that would be the last time I would see my Jamal, his smile, hear his laughter, I would have stood in front of that murderous team myself.”

The head of the Saudi investigation, Attorney General Sheikh Saud al-Mojeb, last week acknowledged that the killing was “premeditated”, based on Turkish evidence. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

AFP

GroundUp

New leaked reports show why train security has collapsed

By GroundUp

Job Stats

Unemployment rise adds to Ramaphosa’s economic woes

Greg Nicolson
8 hours ago
3 mins

ZAPIRO

Gigaba’s Tape

Zapiro
9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Notorious Boston mobster Whitey Bulger dead at 89

AFP 5 mins ago

Newsdeck

Banking authority files for liquidation of VBS

News24 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Zimbabwe Targets $700 Million From Controversial Payment Tax (1)

Bloomberg 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

VBS scandal: Makhado municipal officials face DA motion of no confidence

News24 8 hours ago

STATE CAPTURE, Inc

As Transnet boss Siyabonga Gama fights for his job, a new report reveals why he may have lost it
Ferial Haffajee 22 hours ago
5 mins

"Children must be taught how to think, not what to think." ~ Margaret Mead

Op-Ed

Constitutionalism and the quality of democracy: are we immune to fascism?

Raymond Suttner 9 hours ago
8 mins

The curse and cost of State Capture

Nedbank gives KPMG the chop

Marianne Thamm
22 hours ago
2 mins

ISS Today

Stopping the spread of terror on to West Africa’s coast

ISS Today
7 hours ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

Integrity, tested – the ANC’s difficult decision ahead

Stephen Grootes
22 hours ago
6 mins

Newsflash

SABC staff’s double whammy – Section 189 letters and action on Hlaudi appointments

Marianne Thamm
29 OCT
3 mins