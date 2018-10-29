Groundup

Twitter abuse continues in Mabola Coal Mine saga

By GroundUp 29 October 2018
Caption
A coal mine has been proposed for the Mabola area in Mpumalanga. Photo supplied

Atha-Africa senior executive continues to troll Centre for Environmental Rights. By John Yeld for GROUNDUP.

First published by GroundUp

A senior executive in a coal mining company promised to be “more sensitive” after formal complaints to the Minerals Council South Africa about his abusive social media comments.

But despite that assurance, Praveer Tripathi, senior vice-president of Atha-Africa Ventures Pty Ltd, has not stopped posting such tweets aimed at those challenging his company’s Yzermyn coal mine project in the Mabola Protected Natural Environment near Wakkerstroom.

His latest tweets include repeated accusations that the opponents of the mine accept “slush money” from foreign interests supposedly opposed to development in South Africa, and are a “danger” to South African society.

Praveer Tripathi, senior vice-president of Atha-Africa Ventures, promised to behave better on Twitter, but he just can’t help himself

Tripathi gave his assurance to the Minerals Council (formerly the Chamber of Mines) after a complaint in June by the Centre for Environmental Rights (CER). The CER is a public interest group of attorneys that represents a coalition of eight environmental and social justice groups opposing the Yzermyn coal mine project. Atha Africa Ventures is a Minerals Council member and is bound by the council’s mandatory code of ethical business conduct and guiding principles.

In a letter of complaint addressed to Minerals Council executive chairman Roger Baxter, CER executive director Melissa Fourie said Tripathi had “for some time” been making inaccurate and defamatory statements about the Centre and the coalition it represented, including on social media. However, the CER decided to make a formal complaint after Tripathi “liked”, and retweeted without comment, a tweet by an individual associated with his company that contained a thinly veiled death threat. This, Fourie argued, had to be viewed in the context of increasing attacks on environmental justice activists both globally and in South Africa. Pointing out that locally, at least one anti-mining activist had been assassinated – Bazooka Radebe at Xolobeni in Pondoland – Fourie asked the council to investigate and take action.

In July, the Right2Know Campaign, supported by 92 other organisations and lawyers’ groups, also condemned Tripathi’s social media comments and called on the Minerals Council to clarify its position on the matter.

The council responded to the CER only in late September, confirming that it had met Tripathi to discuss the complaint. “He says he had no intention of supporting violence. However, he acknowledges that, in hindsight, he could have expressed himself differently, and says he will in future be more sensitive in this regard. The Minerals Council has accepted his assurances, and we trust that you will too,” its letter to the CER stated.

But this response did not satisfy the CER. Fourie replied the following day: “In view of the nature of the statements made by Mr Tripathi – not only supporting statements that incite violence, but also attempts to intimidate us and our clients by accusing us of ‘economic sabotage’ and ‘treason’ – we had hoped that the Council would take stronger action against its member,” she wrote.

The CER would monitor the conduct of Tripathi and Atha Africa Ventures closely, and might approach the council again “should it prove to be necessary”, she added.

Tripathi appears to have removed many of his earlier tweets from his Twitter feed, including his retweet of the death threat. But he has also posted new abusive comments about the coalition and the CER. Two of his tweets from a fortnight ago read:

– “… ask your masters, the Centre for Environmental Rights about how much money they make from their slush foreign donations to keep SA in permanent recession and high unemployment” (18 October); and

– “Blatant blackmail by the foreign funded anti development anti people Centre for Environmental Rights to the MP’s threatening legal action to stop development in SA. This Civil Society is a danger to the society and not so civil.” (16 October)

Last month, Tripathi also attacked Fourie in person in a number of tweets, calling her a “liar-in-chief”. However, these tweets now also appear to have been removed.

Tripathi was invited to respond but opted not to comment. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

GroundUp

Newsflash

SABC staff’s double whammy – Section 189 letters and action on Hlaudi appointments

By Marianne Thamm

STATE CAPTURE, Inc

As Transnet boss Siyabonga Gama fights for his job, a new report reveals why he may have lost it

Ferial Haffajee
5 mins ago
5 mins

The curse and cost of State Capture

Nedbank gives KPMG the chop

Marianne Thamm
13 mins ago
2 mins

Newsdeck

U.S. Stocks Fall, Tech Sinks on Fresh Trade Angst: Markets Wrap

Bloomberg 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

S.Africa fires kill 7 including baby, pregnant woman

AFP 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Merkel Steps Down as Party Leader as Election Setbacks Take Toll

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

De Lille saga: Maimane admits 5 DA councillors were not implicated in forensic report

News24 10 hours ago

ANALYSIS

Integrity, tested – the ANC’s difficult decision ahead
Stephen Grootes 15 mins ago
6 mins

Japan had a monster-collecting card game as far back as the Edo period (1603-1868).

OP-ED

Selling rhino horn: It’s time to ask hard questions about the Department of Environmental Affairs

Don Pinnock 17 mins ago
6 mins

STATE OF CITY FINANCES

Cities to face R569bn funding gap in 10 years unless finances are fixed

Greg Nicolson
18 mins ago
3 mins

Joburg Crime Stats

Give the City of Johannesburg prosecuting powers and prisons, says Mayor Mashaba

Nkateko Mabasa
31 mins ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

A message for the SAPS and KwaZulu-Natal ANC: Hands off Bheki Buthelezi and Sizwe Shiba

Vanessa Burger
32 mins ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Decolonisation: The perpetuation of normalised racism?

Jeff Rudin
33 mins ago
10 mins