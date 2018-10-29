Newsdeck

African Miner Finds 1.1-Kilogram Emerald at Kagem in Zambia

By Bloomberg 29 October 2018
Caption
An emerald on display during the inauguration of the second Emerald World Symposium in Bogota, Colombia, 12 October 2018. Businessmen from the mining and emerald industry seek to boost the exports of the Colombian green gem on the international market. The symposium is attended by delegates from 25 countries, especially from producing nations such as Afghanistan, Brazil, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Pakistan, Russia and Zambia. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

The world’s biggest emerald miner has found a gem that weighs more than 1.1 kilograms at its mine in Zambia.

The 5,655-carat stone found earlier this month at the Kagem mine will be sold at auction in Singapore in November, Gemfields Group Ltd. said in a statement on Monday.

The stone is almost twice the size of the world’s biggest ever rough diamond, the Cullinan, discovered near Pretoria in South Africa in 1905. Still, it’s unlikely to be worth anywhere near as much since large emeralds are far more common and are hard to value. For years, Gemfields had a pineapple-sized emerald locked in a safe as it didn’t know how much it was worth.

Emerald prices have climbed in recent years as Gemfields boosted advertising in a bid to expand the market for the green stones. Emeralds were previously mainly produced by artisanal miners, leaving retailers without a consistent supply.

Gemfields, which also produces rubies in Mozambique, was taken over last year by South African commodities investment firm Pallinghurst Resources Ltd. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

Bloomberg

Newsflash

SABC staff’s double whammy – Section 189 letters and action on Hlaudi appointments

By Marianne Thamm

ANALYSIS

‘Emperor’ Cyril’s Investment jamboree signals a presidency taking shape

Ferial Haffajee
23 hours ago
5 mins

ANALYSIS

Want a powerful new player to shake up SA politics? You may have to wait for a long time

Stephen Grootes
24 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

U.S. Stocks Fall, Tech Sinks on Fresh Trade Angst: Markets Wrap

Bloomberg 56 mins ago

Newsdeck

S.Africa fires kill 7 including baby, pregnant woman

AFP 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

Merkel Steps Down as Party Leader as Election Setbacks Take Toll

Bloomberg 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

De Lille saga: Maimane admits 5 DA councillors were not implicated in forensic report

News24 9 hours ago

Train Safety

At last – a special unit to protect Cape Town’s trains and rail infrastructure
Suné Payne 8 hours ago
3 mins

Japan had a monster-collecting card game as far back as the Edo period (1603-1868).

GroundUp

Lonmin says it is a victim of vexatious litigation

GroundUp 7 hours ago
4 mins

Service Delivery Protest

Residents threaten to hold back vote if service delivery does not improve

Bheki C. Simelane
8 hours ago
3 mins

OP-ED

Writing the 2019 election: Nobody is ready for it

Ismail Lagardien
24 hours ago
6 mins

ISS Today

Ethiopia’s new president prioritises peace and democracy

ISS Today
7 hours ago
4 mins

Groundup

GroundUp: Twitter abuse continues in Mabola Coal Mine saga

GroundUp
6 hours ago
3 mins