Newsdeck

Zuma’s son to stand trial in S.Africa in March

By AFP 26 October 2018
Caption
Duduzane Zuma leaves the Randburg Magistrate's Court where he appeared on culpable homicide charges. (Greg Nicolson)

Duduzane Zuma, the son of South Africa's graft-tainted former president Jacob Zuma, will stand trial for culpable homicide in March over a fatal late night car crash in 2014, a magistrate said Friday.

Duduzane, 34, appeared before the Randburg Magistrates’ Court in Johannesburg accompanied by his father, who was flanked by security personnel.

He is accused of causing the death of Phumzile Dube after his Porsche hit a minibus she was travelling in.

Three others were injured and one passenger, Nankie Mashaba, died in hospital weeks later.

Magistrate Heidi Barnard told the packed court that there would be a pre-trial hearing in January.

“I want you to avail yourself as well on 26 March 2019, that will be your trial date,” she said.

In a separate case, Duduzane Zuma is also due in court on January 24 on corruption charges over allegations of a bribe offered to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Jacob Zuma, 76, was forced to resign in February over allegations centring around the Gupta business family, who reportedly held such sway that they chose some cabinet ministers.

Duduzane was previously employed by the Guptas.

Jacob Zuma, who has five wives and at least 20 children, has also been charged with 16 counts of graft linked to an arms deal from before he became president. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

AFP

The Moyane Contagion

SARS – R20bn VAT refund backlog wipes out revenue expected from the VAT hike

By Marianne Merten

Land tenure and mining

Ruling ‘fundamentally changes power dynamics’ as communities win big in ConCourt

Greg Nicolson
16 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

It is time to go, Iqbal Survé

Dougie Oakes
5 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Gabon president hospitalised in Riyadh: Saudi media

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Marijuana Shortages Abound in Canada Amid License Rigmarole (1)

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Zuma’s son to stand trial in S.Africa in March

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Ramaphosa Lauds Success of South Africa’s Investment Drive (1)

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Street Talk

The segregation in our education system – Part 1 (video)
Street Talk 3 hours ago
1 min

It is actually possible - but expensive - for commercial airliners to have parachutes for every single passenger.

ISS Today

Political vigilantism threatens stability in Ghana

ISS Today 2 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

HHP was a legend who did so much for the youth of Mahikeng

Orateng Lepodise
6 hours ago
4 mins

DE LILLE’S NEVERENDING STORY

Patricia de Lille off the hook from DA, but may now face criminal charges

Rebecca Davis
16 hours ago
5 mins

THE KHASHOGGI AFFAIR

Truth-telling in the Age of M-BS

J Brooks Spector
16 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

US Pipe Bombs

Zapiro
8 hours ago