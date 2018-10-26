Street Talk

The segregation in our education system – Part 1 (video)

By Street Talk 26 October 2018

In this first of a five-part series on the state of education in South Africa, six activists from Equal Education discuss how our current education system severely prejudices the black working class and keeps them stuck in the poverty trap.


This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. DM

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

Street Talk

The Moyane Contagion

SARS – R20bn VAT refund backlog wipes out revenue expected from the VAT hike

By Marianne Merten

Land tenure and mining

Ruling ‘fundamentally changes power dynamics’ as communities win big in ConCourt

Greg Nicolson
16 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

It is time to go, Iqbal Survé

Dougie Oakes
6 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Gabon president hospitalised in Riyadh: Saudi media

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Marijuana Shortages Abound in Canada Amid License Rigmarole (1)

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Zuma’s son to stand trial in S.Africa in March

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Ramaphosa Lauds Success of South Africa’s Investment Drive (1)

Bloomberg 4 hours ago

Street Talk

The segregation in our education system – Part 1 (video)
Street Talk 3 hours ago
1 min

It is actually possible - but expensive - for commercial airliners to have parachutes for every single passenger.

ISS Today

Political vigilantism threatens stability in Ghana

ISS Today 2 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

HHP was a legend who did so much for the youth of Mahikeng

Orateng Lepodise
6 hours ago
4 mins

DE LILLE’S NEVERENDING STORY

Patricia de Lille off the hook from DA, but may now face criminal charges

Rebecca Davis
16 hours ago
5 mins

THE KHASHOGGI AFFAIR

Truth-telling in the Age of M-BS

J Brooks Spector
16 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

US Pipe Bombs

Zapiro
8 hours ago