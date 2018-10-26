The segregation in our education system – Part 1 (video)

In this first of a five-part series on the state of education in South Africa, six activists from Equal Education discuss how our current education system severely prejudices the black working class and keeps them stuck in the poverty trap.



This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. DM

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

