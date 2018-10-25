Newsdeck

ANC KZN councillor’s house set alight

By News24 25 October 2018
An ANC KwaZulu-Natal councillor's house has been set alight by unknown suspects in Mazabekweni, in Ixopo.

Ubuhlebezwe Local Municipality Ward 12 councillor Nancy Jili was at home with her two children when their house was allegedly petrol bombed at about 21:30 on Wednesday night.

Jili managed to escape with her children through a window, according to police.

Ubuhlebezwe Mayor Zamo Nxumalo told News24 on Thursday that Jili heard two loud explosions while she and her children were watching TV.

“Moments later she realised that the house was on fire,” said Nxumalo.

He said Jili and her family were unharmed in the incident, however, they managed to escape only with the clothes they were wearing when their house was set alight.

“She only managed to save herself and her children. All her belongings, including her cellphone, important documents and furniture, were burnt by the fire,” he said.

Jili’s phone went straight to voicemail when News24 tried to contact her.

Nxumalo said it had not been established who set the house on fire, but police were at the scene investigating further.

“They are investigating whether a petrol bomb was used to set the house on fire,” explained Nxumalo, adding that he visited the scene on Thursday morning.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube condemned the incident.

She called on law enforcement agencies in the province to increase security measures aimed at protecting councillors “whose lives are in danger”.

She said Wednesday night’s incident was not a first for Jili, as unknown assailants had previously shot at the family’s home and fled.

“These incidents are cause for great concern across the sphere of local government in the province as lives of public representatives continue to be under threat from unruly elements that want to take our province to the past. The senseless intimidation of public representatives by criminal elements will not be tolerated,” said Dube-Ncube.

