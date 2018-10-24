Newsdeck

UN warns of danger of widespread famine in Yemen

By AFP 24 October 2018
Caption
Yemenis collect a sorghum crop at a field during the harvest in Sana’a, Yemen, 23 October 2018. According to reports, the United Nations has warned of the number of Yemenis facing starvation could rise to nearly 12 million in the months ahead as the ongoing war in the Arab world’s already poorest country has affected the agricultural sector due to severe fuel shortages and high costs of fertilizers, declining the production of food crops. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

The United Nations warned Tuesday that Yemen was on the verge of widespread famine. 

“There is now a clear and present danger of an imminent and great big famine engulfing Yemen,” UN Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock said.

He urged a humanitarian ceasefire around facilities involved in food aid distribution, and infrastructure, at a meeting of the Security Council convened on the British initiative because of the deterioration in Yemen.

“The parties to the conflict continue to violate international humanitarian law,” and while earlier UN estimates put those in danger of famine at 11 million, the real number facing it now is 14 million people.

Since the last UN warning in September, “the situation (on the ground) has gotten worse,” Emergency Relief Coordinator Lowcock said.

Yemen’s brutal conflict has since 2015 left some 10,000 people dead and has created what the UN has dubbed the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

AFP

NUGENT COMMISSION

SARS Inquiry shines a harsh light on Gartner chiefs

By Pauli Van Wyk

Parliament

The VBS debacle – from debate in the House to ministerial briefing to committee, more questions than answers

Marianne Merten
3 hours ago
6 mins

ZAPIRO

Marshalling Tito

Zapiro
3 hours ago

Newsdeck

S.Africa’s finance minister at budget crossroads

AFP 5 mins ago

Newsdeck

Trump Defers to Congress on U.S. Response to Khashoggi Killing

Bloomberg 11 mins ago

Newsdeck

Explosive device found at NY home of billionaire Soros

AFP 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Plastics have entered human food chain, study shows

AFP 14 hours ago

DAVOS IN THE DESERT

As Saudi investment conference kicks off, SA maintains ambiguous stance on Saudi relations
Rebecca Davis 3 hours ago
5 mins

"No idea is above scrutiny and no people are beneath dignity." ~ Maajid Nawaz

ANALYSIS

ANC, a rapidly ageing party still living in the past

Stephen Grootes 3 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Don’t burn down the house to kill a mouse — Ramaphosa’s corruption-busting strategy

Oscar Van Heerden
3 hours ago
5 mins

SA AND AFRICA

Plans to implement humanitarian aid projects in Africa stalled in a state of promises, not delivery

Carien Du Plessis
3 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

London Eye: Secrets and truth-telling lies

Margie Orford
3 hours ago
6 mins

OP-ED

Saudi Arabia, Qatar & Denel: What we know

Darren Olivier
3 hours ago
10 mins