Newsdeck

Trudeau Signals Canada Could Freeze Saudi Arms Deal (Correct)

By Bloomberg 23 October 2018

Justin Trudeau said he’s willing to freeze export permits with Saudi Arabia that allow armored car sales in the kingdom, as opposition lawmakers raised questions about human rights abuses.

The New Democratic Party asked the prime minister Monday why Canada would arm “one of the world’s worst human rights offenders,” with the Middle Eastern nation under intense scrutiny over the death of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Canada exports armored vehicles, manufactured by General Dynamics Land Systems Canada, to the Kingdom.

“Our government is committed to a stronger and more rigorous arms export system,” Trudeau told the House of Commons in Ottawa. “We have frozen export permits before when we had concerns about their potential misuse, and we won’t hesitate to do so again.”

Canada exported C$1.37 billion ($1.05 billion) worth of goods to Saudi Arabia last year, mostly tanks and other armored fighting vehicles and their parts, according to Statistics Canada. London, Ontario-based General Dynamics Land Systems, a unit of U.S.-based General Dynamics Corp., manufactures armored vehicles under a contract with Saudi Arabia signed by the Canadian government in 2014. The contract is worth up to $13 billion. Representatives at the Canadian unit didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Read more about commercial ties between Saudi Arabia and Canada

The prime minister said the government is discussing “next steps” with Canada’s allies, adding “we condemn the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.” Freezing export permits would widen a Saudi rift with Canada that began earlier this year after the Trudeau government publicly criticized the arrest of women’s rights activists.

Chancellor Angela Merkel signaled Sunday that Germany will suspend exports of military equipment to Saudi Arabia, and U.K. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt promised to take “serious” measures against the kingdom once an investigation is complete. U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he spoke with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and isn’t satisfied with the Saudi government’s explanation.

“We strongly demand and expect that Canadian exports are used in a way that fully respects human rights,” Trudeau said in the legislature without identifying any company or export contract by name. He spoke hours after convening an emergency meeting of cabinet ministers and senior officials on the issue.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters earlier Monday that Saudi Arabia must bring those responsible for the journalist’s killing to justice and that its explanations so far aren’t credible. “There are very important questions about the entire relationship with Saudi Arabia that need to be asked,” she said, while declining to comment on arms contracts.

A diplomatic feud between Canada and the kingdom erupted in August after Freeland and the Canadian government sent a series of tweets about the arrest of human rights activist Samar Badawi. Saudi Arabia fired back, freezing certain commercial ties, expelling Canada’s ambassador and recalling students from Canada. The spat had stabilized somewhat before Khashoggi’s death, but the countries remain at odds. The Saudis have publicly demanded an apology from Canada for the tweets. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

Bloomberg

SCORPIO

Bain Files, Part 2 – Bain & Co instigated and celebrated the departure of SARS COO Barry Hore

By Pauli Van Wyk

Nugent Commission

Luther Lebelo accuses lawyer David Makhapela from Mashiane, Moodley & Monama of fraud

Pauli Van Wyk
9 hours ago
3 mins

ZAPIRO

Grand Corruption Dots

Zapiro
3 hours ago

Newsdeck

US warships sail through Taiwan Strait

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trudeau Signals Canada Could Freeze Saudi Arms Deal (Correct)

Bloomberg 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

‘Game changer’ tuberculosis drug cures 9 in 10

AFP 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump Says He’s `Not Satisfied’ With Saudi Khashoggi Explanation

Bloomberg 11 hours ago

MEDIUM-TERM BUDGET POLICY STATEMENT

Mboweni’s maiden medium-term Budget speech a tricky juggle for a politician, businessman, farmer and Reserve Bank governor
Marianne Merten 9 hours ago
7 mins

In the final two years of his life Van Gogh averaged about three paintings per week.

OP-ED

Beware Big Men (or Women) – the Lesson of the Philippines

Greg Mills 9 hours ago
10 mins

OPINIONISTA

Dr Survé is making our democracy sick

Chris Roper
9 hours ago
5 mins

Ahmed Timol Murder

Victim or killer? Apartheid-era cop asks State to dismiss murder charges against him

Greg Nicolson
18 hours ago
4 mins
Bridging Sci-fi’s Gender Gap: “Dr Who” redefines the role of women in a male-dominated genre

OPINIONISTA

Why Moyane can be fired but court won’t order Gigaba and Dlamini’s sacking

Pierre De Vos
18 hours ago
7 mins