Newsdeck

Merkel Throws Future Military Sales to Saudi Arabia Into Doubt

By john 22 October 2018
Caption
Visitors look at a display model of a Saudi Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon jet, manufactured by BAE Systems Plc, at the Armed Forces Exhibition for Diversity of Requirements and Capabilities (AFED) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. If recent months have all been about Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salmans pursuit of money from his declared anti-corruption probe, now hes turned to defense as he stamps his authority on the kingdom. Photographer: Mohammed Almuaalemi/Bloomberg

Chancellor Angela Merkel signaled that Germany will suspend exports of military equipment to Saudi Arabia pending investigations into the death of government critic Jamal Khashoggi.

“As far as weapons exports, which are already limited, are concerned, they cannot take place in the same fashion as they are now,” Merkel said in Berlin Sunday after a meeting of her Christian Democratic Union party’s executive.

Her comments build on an earlier response to Saudi Arabia’s account that the journalist was killed during an altercation at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul. The events “still haven’t been cleared up and of course we demand that they be cleared up,” she said Saturday.

Germany is adding to the pressure on Saudi Arabia over the death of Khashoggi, a journalist. Her comments reflect a collective shock in Europe and elsewhere at the as-yet unexplained events in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul that could fundamentally effect ties with the kingdom.

“As long as there’s a continuing investigation, as long as we don’t know what happened, I believe there is no basis for positive decisions on weapons exports to Saudi Arabia,” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in an interview with broadcaster ARD.

German arms exports are subject to government approval, including cabinet review. Saudi Arabia ranked sixth last year with approved sales of 254 million euros ($292 million), mostly reflecting deliveries of patrol boats, according to a government report published in June.

Social Democratic Party head Andrea Nahles called for a comprehensive review of German-Saudi relations, according to an interview with Bild am Sonntag newspaper. Nahles and Maas are members of the party, which is a junior partner in Merkel’s government.

Asked whether Siemens AG Chief Executive Joe Kaeser should skip this week’s Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Maas said it’s a company decision.

“We have a great deal of understanding for those who have canceled their participation,” he added. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

john

Scorpio

The Great Art Heist: ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule in ‘stolen’ Pierneef painting debacle

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio

Scorpio

The great R497m Telkom/SAPS switcheroo

Marianne Thamm
12 hours ago
8 mins

ZAPIRO

Attack Dog

Zapiro
10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Merkel Throws Future Military Sales to Saudi Arabia Into Doubt

john 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

South Africa’s Transnet Dismisses CEO Amid Procurement Probe

Bloomberg 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home

AFP 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump accuses Saudis of ‘lies’ over Khashoggi killing

AFP 14 hours ago

ANALYSIS

Ace Magashule’s unstoppable oncoming train, now a few metres closer
Stephen Grootes 7 hours ago
5 mins

"Men are good in one way, but bad in many" ~ Aristotle

OPINIONISTA

From the Inside: The speakers of ‘truth to power’ who themselves peddle planted falsehoods

Helen Zille 11 hours ago
6 mins

Road to Elections

DA to march against VBS municipalities, sells party as the only clean option in 2019

Greg Nicolson
17 hours ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

Informal Recyclers: Changing Space, Changing City

Wits University Press
13 hours ago
6 mins

EVITA’S FREE SPEECH

Ep. 165: Evita is 165 and counting! (Video)

Pieter-Dirk Uys
10 hours ago
< 1 min

Notes from the House

Is the award-winning Competition Commission starting to smell bad?

Moira Levy
11 hours ago
7 mins