ANC ‘shocked, saddened’ by ‘senseless killing’ of Western Cape councillor

Luyanda Mbele, the ANC ward councillor who was gunned down in Kraaifontein in the Western Cape on Sunday, was "warm and jovial" and well-liked by his community.

This is according to Western Cape ANC secretary Faiez Jacobs, who told News24 on Monday that the party was “shocked and saddened” by the “senseless killing” of Mbele.

The police report states that Mbele – the ANC’s Ward 101 councillor for Bloekombos – and his cousin, Mzwandile Mathenjwa – were shot by unknown assailants in Ndleleni Street, Kraaifontein, at around 21:00 on Sunday.

According to the report, a witness told police that the victims had just dropped her off at her house. After she went into the house, she heard multiple shots being fired.

The witness said that two men left the scene in a white BMW. She then found out that Mbele and Mathenjwa had been shot dead.

At this point, Jacobs said, he could not speculate on who might be responsible for the killings.

“He was a fiercely strong community leader and an active councillor in that area.”

Jacobs said Mbele “knew that something was wrong”.

“People were after him,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs could not confirm who these people were or whether Mbele had received any threats prior to the attack.

“He was a transport activist, concerned about challenges especially in the rail and taxi industry. He was a fighter for affordable, reliable public transport for all, especially the poor,” Jacobs said.

“The whole community of Bloekombos is reeling with shock. People are very angry that someone who was well liked by the community should die in this way.”

‘Bridged the racial gap’

Jacobs said he knew Mbele well. “He was a very jovial and interesting person who always had time for a joke.

“I personally am very saddened.”

Jacobs said Mbele had “bridged the racial gap” between black and coloured communities in the area.

“We are calling on anyone who has information to come forward.”

Jacobs called for calm in the Bloekombos community.

“We will consult with the family for [funeral] arrangements,” Jacobs said.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said circumstances surrounding the shooting incident were under investigation.

“A double murder case is currently under investigation. Kraaifontein detectives are working around the clock in an effort to find the perpetrators,” Van Wyk said. DM

