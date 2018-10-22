Newsdeck

ANC ‘shocked, saddened’ by ‘senseless killing’ of Western Cape councillor

By News24 22 October 2018
Caption
SANDF members patrol the streets of Manenberg on May 21, 2015 in Cape Town, South Africa. Soldiers were deployed in Manenberg as part of Operation Fiela, which saw 15 people arrested in the area and 39 in Mthatha. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Esa Alexander)

Luyanda Mbele, the ANC ward councillor who was gunned down in Kraaifontein in the Western Cape on Sunday, was "warm and jovial" and well-liked by his community.

This is according to Western Cape ANC secretary Faiez Jacobs, who told News24 on Monday that the party was “shocked and saddened” by the “senseless killing” of Mbele.

The police report states that Mbele – the ANC’s Ward 101 councillor for Bloekombos – and his cousin, Mzwandile Mathenjwa – were shot by unknown assailants in Ndleleni Street, Kraaifontein, at around 21:00 on Sunday.

According to the report, a witness told police that the victims had just dropped her off at her house. After she went into the house, she heard multiple shots being fired.

The witness said that two men left the scene in a white BMW. She then found out that Mbele and Mathenjwa had been shot dead.

At this point, Jacobs said, he could not speculate on who might be responsible for the killings.

“He was a fiercely strong community leader and an active councillor in that area.”

Jacobs said Mbele “knew that something was wrong”.

“People were after him,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs could not confirm who these people were or whether Mbele had received any threats prior to the attack.

“He was a transport activist, concerned about challenges especially in the rail and taxi industry. He was a fighter for affordable, reliable public transport for all, especially the poor,” Jacobs said.

“The whole community of Bloekombos is reeling with shock. People are very angry that someone who was well liked by the community should die in this way.”

‘Bridged the racial gap’

Jacobs said he knew Mbele well. “He was a very jovial and interesting person who always had time for a joke.

“I personally am very saddened.”

Jacobs said Mbele had “bridged the racial gap” between black and coloured communities in the area.

“We are calling on anyone who has information to come forward.”

Jacobs called for calm in the Bloekombos community.

“We will consult with the family for [funeral] arrangements,” Jacobs said.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said circumstances surrounding the shooting incident were under investigation.

“A double murder case is currently under investigation. Kraaifontein detectives are working around the clock in an effort to find the perpetrators,” Van Wyk said. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

News24

Ahmed Timol Murder

Victim or killer? Apartheid-era cop asks State to dismiss murder charges against him

By Greg Nicolson

Scorpio

The great R497m Telkom/SAPS switcheroo

Marianne Thamm
21 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Why Moyane can be fired but court won’t order Gigaba and Dlamini’s sacking

Pierre De Vos
5 hours ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

ANC ‘shocked, saddened’ by ‘senseless killing’ of Western Cape councillor

News24 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Firefighters still trying to contain Garden Route blaze

News24 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Zimbabwe to Pay $2 Billion to World Bank, AfDB, Ncube Says

Bloomberg 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Merkel Throws Future Military Sales to Saudi Arabia Into Doubt

john 15 hours ago

Scorpio

The Great Art Heist: ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule in ‘stolen’ Pierneef painting debacle
Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio 15 hours ago
4 mins

"Men are good in one way, but bad in many" ~ Aristotle

ANALYSIS

Ace Magashule’s unstoppable oncoming train, now a few metres closer

Stephen Grootes 15 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

From the Inside: The speakers of ‘truth to power’ who themselves peddle planted falsehoods

Helen Zille
20 hours ago
6 mins

ZAPIRO

Attack Dog

Zapiro
19 hours ago

Climate Change

The lack of political will: The biggest hurdle to averting climate disaster

Melanie Gosling
19 hours ago
5 mins

Parliamentary Monitoring Group

The Week: Mini-budget, Debates and Hearings top the agenda

Parliamentary Monitoring Group
6 hours ago
4 mins