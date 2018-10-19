GROUNDUP

Mayhem in Witsand over building of community hall

By Kim Reynolds for GroundUp 19 October 2018

Hundreds of people protested in Witsand (near Atlantis) on Thursday, demanding a community hall, clinic, schools and a police station

Rubber bullets fired and shop looted.

First published by GroundUp

Tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades were fired on Thursday at protesters from Witsand, near Atlantis, who built barricades using trees and burning tyres. A shop was also looted.

Over 500 people from the Witsand community gathered in groups to demand a community hall, clinic, a police station and schools. The protest was aimed at the City of Cape Town.

At least 500 protesters blocked a section of the R304 with branches, tree stumps and tyres.

Community leader and South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) Member Lavapo Motshisi told GroundUp that the protest was a response to what the community sees as continued delay in the delivery of services and the construction of a community hall.

Motshisi said SANCO has been in contact with the City over the construction of the community hall, funded by an outside donor since June of last year. He said that there have been, what the community believes to be intentional, delays put in place in the contract. This includes sketches of the hall that need to be delivered to the sponsor to begin building. Motshisi said the community hall should be built because there “is no infrastructure, no clinic, no police station, no school” in Witsand, which neighbours Atlantis.

A community leaders tries to calm the situation after police gave protesters five minutes to disperse.

Binky Masega, fellow community leader and SANCO member, told GroundUp that the council had provided the community with a sketch of the community hall, but they had deemed it “fake” based on the evaluation of another resident who works in construction. She said the community wants an approved and official sketch from the City to take to Mkhulu EDP.

The protest grew in intensity and many stones were thrown. Several police in riot gear dispersed large groups at the entrance of Witsand. They used rubber bullets and tear gas.

Protesters disperse after police fire stun grenades and rubber bullets at them. Protesters retaliated by throwing rocks and bottles. The woman has just been shot in the arm (see bottom of photo).

Shortly after the first dispersing, sub council manager for Area 1 in the Western Cape, Wessie van der Westhuizen, arrived on the scene to deliver to the residents a sketch of the community building and speak with residents. Van der Westhuizen said he was out of the office during the most recent negotiations between the community and the City. He confirmed to GroundUp that outside sponsor, Mkhulu EDP, approached the City to do two development projects, with one being located in Atlantis. This development project was meant to build the community hall.

Community members still wanted an “official sketch” and to hear from Councillor Suzette Little, whom SANCO had been in negotiations with.

Police use tear gas to clear the streets.

While waiting for Councillor Little, the protest escalated with some stone throwing and as toyi-toying.

More police arrived on the scene with a Nyala. They warned residents to disperse within five minutes. Following this warning, stun grenades were thrown, and the police began apprehending individuals, including those who looted a nearby store.

At least three protesters were apprehended.

GroundUp saw at least three people arrested. SAPS had not confirmed the total number of people arrested by the time of publication.

Police make their way through the township searching for protesters.

Resident Thabisa Sithole told GroundUp that the protest was not meant to be “a violent fight” but that “they [the community] want to be heard”. She said, “People are crying for schools. People are crying for clinics”.

At least one store was looted.

One resident was shot at close range with a rubber bullet leaving a large gash in her right forearm. She said she was not “doing anything wrong” and that she was concerned about her two-year-old child and now also her ability to go to work. She received medical assistance.

One resident was shot at close range with a rubber bullet leaving a large gash in her right forearm. She said she was not “doing anything wrong” and that she was concerned about her two-year-old child and now also her ability to go to work. She received medical assistance.

During a quiet break, a goat walks nonchalantly past the police.

Following this final dispersal, the police then began to clear the streets, cutting logs and clearing brush. They stayed in the area for the rest of the afternoon. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Defend Truth.

Kim Reynolds for GroundUp

THE CLOTH AND THE RAPE

Omotoso abuse raises case for regulating religion

By Greg Nicolson

ANALYSIS

A depressed 2019 voter turnout – SA democracy’s big enemy

Stephen Grootes
1 hour ago
5 mins

SPOTLIGHT

Broken babies, dying patients as North West hospital crisis deepens

Ufrieda Ho for Spotlight
1 hour ago
12 mins

Newsdeck

Khashoggi ‘certainly looks’ to be dead: Trump

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

S.African army chief fires warning shots over budget cuts

AFP 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

Bruce Willis film cancelled after Fan Bingbing tax case

AFP 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

1 pupil killed, another badly wounded in stabbings at 2 Western Cape schools

News24 11 hours ago

REPORTER’S PARLIAMENTARY NOTEBOOK

Intelligence oversight committee scuppered by delayed SSA vetting, while push to pass 18 Bills in two months raises ire
Marianne Merten 1 hour ago
5 mins

"Every time I read Pride and Prejudice I want to dig her up and beat her over the skull with her own shin-bone" ~ Mark Twain on Jane Austen

MOTORING

Volkswagen Polo GTI: The real McCoy

Deon Schoeman 1 hour ago
7 mins

HEALTH4SALE

Substandard equipment continues to pose health risks

Anso Thom and Marcus Low for Spotlight
1 hour ago
7 mins

ZAPIRO

Still Banging On

Zapiro
21 hours ago

The Glass Ceilings 2018

With sexism alive and well in SA media, cyber bullying is the new trend to watch

Glenda Daniels and Colleen Lowe Morna
1 hour ago
6 mins

PRASA IN PARLIAMENT

Only 174 train sets available nationally, yet 256 required, annual report shows

Suné Payne
25 mins ago
3 mins